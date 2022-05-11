ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa now sixth, Vakasioula still second, at NJCAA women's golf

mesatbirdsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanford, Fla. – The Mesa women's golf team slipped to sixth place on day three of the NJCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship, but Alyzzah Vakasioula improved in her...

mesatbirdsports.com

Thrillist

The Absolute Best BBQ in Phoenix

From coast to coast and across the nation, the month of May is universally recognized as National Barbecue Month. But for these Phoenix pitmasters and restaurant owners, every minute, of every day, of every month, is dedicated to all-things barbecue: burnt ends, pulled pork, brisket, and beyond—and that’s not even getting into the legendary sides. It takes a heroic amount of work to run a ‘cue joint. And these barbecue local spots are proving that hard work pays off and that BBQ is essential pillar of Phoenix’s food scene.
12 News

Gila monster found hiding in Mesa home

MESA, Ariz. — A shy Gila monster was recently found hiding inside a new home in Mesa, requiring an expert to come in and safely relocate the venomous animal to another location. Rattlesnake Solutions, a company specializing in safely removing venomous reptiles from Valley homes, was recently dispatched to...
12news.com

Clarence Dixon, Arizona's first execution in 8 years, is dead

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Clarence Dixon, a 66-year-old Navajo man, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection, Arizona's first execution in eight years. Dixon was sentenced to death after he was connected to the 1978 murder of 21-year-old Arizona State...
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix No. 3 among top moving destinations for 2021

It’s May, it is #NationalMovingMonth and Penske Truck Rental’s Top 10 Moving Destinations list is back and Phoenix remains among the top moving destinations in the U.S. Reminiscing over the past year, 2021 couldn’t have been a busier year for people on the move. Rental truck demand was incredibly robust, a trend that continues in 2022 as we enter yet another busy moving season ahead.
The Water Desk

At Peak of Its Wealth and Influence, Arizona’s Desert Civilization Confronts A Reckoning Over Water

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. – Tales of personal anguish are the typical start of serious articles about Arizona’s conspicuous confrontation with scarce water. The distraught Chino Valley homeowner buying water out of a truck because her well dried up. The Pinal farmer losing income because his water-starved fields lie fallow. The Phoenix golf course operator, burdened by high irrigation costs and declining revenue, selling out to a home developer.
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
KTAR.com

8-year-old Mesa boy dies in ATV crash in northern Arizona

PHOENIX — An 8-year-old boy from Mesa died over the weekend in an all-terrain vehicle crash near Payson, authorities said Monday. Family members reported the boy missing around 1 p.m on Sunday near Bear Canyon Lake, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The child...
azbigmedia.com

Creative Brands acquires Pomchies of Scottsdale

Creative Brands of Phoenix, AZ has acquired Pomchies LLC of Scottsdale, AZ. Pomchies was founded in 2002 by Heather Clark in Scottsdale, AZ and for twenty years Ms. Clark has inspired bright, vibrant hair and accessory products that are new and innovative. What began as a colorful scrap fabric business has become a thriving enterprise known as America’s Favorite Fun Accessory that sells to over 2000 stores in ten countries world wide.
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Taco Restaurant Opening Two New Locations

If you are like many people, there are some days you just crave a quick, freshly made taco. Or maybe four or five freshly made tacos. Thankfully, metro Phoenix is the perfect place for that. It’s also about to get a little bit easier to satisfy your cravings for tacos here in the Valley, as one of the most popular destinations is expanding with several new locations.
