Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: IndyCar Ministry provides spiritual support for race teams

WISH-TV 8 Reporter Cody Adams was working in Terre Haute before he joined WISH-TV. The young reporter was just getting his career and family underway when his baby daughter, Madelyn, was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia, a rare form of blood cancer. What followed was a prolonged battle against the insidious disease at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health. Maddy's treatment culminated with a life-saving bone marrow transplant. During their daughter's treatment, Cody and his wife, Nicole, befriended other families and patients locked in the same terrifying battle. Happily, Madelyn is now cancer-free. When Cody landed a job at WISH-TV, he wanted to share the stories of those parents, their parents, and the doctors waging war on pediatric cancer. In this podcast, Cody shares his admiration for the courageous cancer warriors at Riley Hospital for Children.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO