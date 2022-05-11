ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, TN

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS HONORED FOR SAVING INFANT’S LIFE

By Editor
buffaloriverreview.com
 2 days ago

When you pick up the phone at your most vulnerable moment and call for help, it’s nice to know the people on the other end are capable, caring, and committed. That dedication to helping others...

www.buffaloriverreview.com

Health
MICHAEL ALEXANDER CALDWELL

CW2 Caldwell (US Army retired), 70, of Linden, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his residence. A Masonic service will be held this Sunday, May 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at the Bartlett Masonic Lodge. He was born in Anchorage, Alaska, the son of Jacqueline Caskey Caldwell and the late Lt. Col. Boley H. Caldwell III (US Army retired). He enlisted in the US Army where he became a CID agent and fought in the Vietnam War. After the military, he served as a Dallas, Texas Police Officer as well as a volunteer Shelby County (Memphis) Sheriff. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, chairman of the Perry County Veterans Association, Commander of American Legion Post 176, and member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123 and CIDAA (CID Agents Association). He was also a member and Past Master of the Bartlett Masonic Lodge #211, a member of Al Chymia Shrine, Volunteer Chapter 414 National Sojourners, Memphis Scottish Rite, Rosemark York Rite Bodies, and several other Masonic organizations. Survivors include his wife of thirty-nine years, Timothy Ann Caldwell; sons, Chris (April) Caldwell and Matt (Nicole) Caldwell; siblings Cathy (Kyle) Powers, Pat Caldwell, Tim Caldwell, and Mark (Norma) Caldwell; and five grandchildren, Addyson, Connor, Abigail, Aiden, and Reese. Memorial donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110.
LINDEN, TN

