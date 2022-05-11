ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lobelville, TN

BOOK & BAKE SALE: LOBELVILLE LIBRARY

By Editor
buffaloriverreview.com
 2 days ago

Lobelville Friends of the Library will host a Book & Bake Sale, this Saturday, May 14, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at...

www.buffaloriverreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
buffaloriverreview.com

AULTA HAYNES LINEBERRY

Mrs. Lineberry, 99, of Linden, died Monday, May 5, 2022, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Saturday, May 7, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Howell-Lineberry Cemetery. She was born in Wayne County, the daughter of the late Alvin Haynes and Annie Warren Haynes. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Lineberry; granddaughters, Anna Jane Graves and Vickie Rogers; a son-in-law, Howard Graves; sisters, Margaret Tatumn, Venna Mackin, and Gertrude Holder; and a brother, Guy Haynes. Survivors include her daughters, Nancy (J.C.) Halbrooks of Pleasantville and Joyce Graves of Linden; grandchildren, Thomas Graves of Linden and Betty (Michael) McDonald of Hohenwald; and great grandchildren, Kelsey (Robert) Grippi, Blake McDonald, Trenton (Emma) McDonald, and Taylor Graves; and sisters Josephine (Robert) Lee of Trenton and Wylodean (Earl) Mathes of Dyer.
LINDEN, TN
buffaloriverreview.com

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS HONORED FOR SAVING INFANT’S LIFE

When you pick up the phone at your most vulnerable moment and call for help, it’s nice to know the people on the other end are capable, caring, and committed. That dedication to helping others was recognized on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, when Perry County 911, Perry County Emergency Medical Service, Air Methods Communications, and Vanderbilt Lifeflight 4 were recognized with a prestigious Star of Life award from the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance.
PERRY COUNTY, TN
buffaloriverreview.com

NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING

“It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated 40-12-104.” The foreperson of this county is presently: Lloyd Samuel Warf, 208 Lloyds Lane, Linden TN. 37096.
PERRY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy