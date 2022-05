Four crimes within days at two Black churches and a tripped alarm at a third Black church, all located on Fordson Road in Alexandria's Gum Spring Community, looked ominous. The burglaries and property destruction alarmed, confused, and ultimately led Pastors Charles A. Hall of St. John Baptist Church, Reverend Dr. Darrell Keith White of Bethlehem Baptist Church, and Dr. Johnnie L. Abram of Harvest Assembly Baptist Church, as well as Queenie Cox, president of the New Gum Springs Civic Association onto a new path, seeking data sharing between Fairfax County Police Department and the community.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO