More than 500 Native American children died at US government boarding schools they were forced to attend from 1819 and 1969: Many were buried in unmarked graves on campus grounds, federal investigation finds

By Associated Press, Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A new federal report revealed that over the course of 150 years more than 500 Native American children died at government and church run boarding schools with many of them buried in unmarked graves on campus grounds.

On Wednesday an Interior Department report uncovered that between 1819 and 1969 more than 500 students died at 408 U.S operated Native American boarding schools across 37 statesor territories, many of them in Oklahoma, Arizona and New Mexico.

The department has so far identified at least 53 burial sites at or near boarding schools, a figure expected to grow exponentially as research continues, including 33 marked burial sites, six unmarked burial sites and 14 both marked and unmarked burial sites present at a school location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5eu3_0fam1vtF00
Native Americans children pictured swinging in the playground at the Phoenix Indian Industrial School in an undated photograph 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yq5EZ_0fam1vtF00
Native American students from the Santa Fe Indian School in Los Angeles pictured on burros in 1900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnKi1_0fam1vtF00
The entire student body of the Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania pose in front of the Superintendent's House in 1885
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oc9Uq_0fam1vtF00
Young female students are pictured playing with blocks at Fort Yuma Indian Boarding School in an undated photograph 

The Interior Department said they will not reveal the specific locations of burial sites in order to avoid 'well-documented' grave-robbing and vandalism to Indian burial sites.

The report was commissioned last June by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who is Laguna, to investigate the troubled legacy of boarding schools and uncover the truth about the government's role in them.

'It is my priority to not only give voice to the survivors and descendants of federal Indian boarding school policies, but also to address the lasting legacies of these policies so Indigenous Peoples can continue to grow and heal,' she said.

The U.S. government directly ran some of the boarding schools, while Catholic, Protestant and other churches operated others with federal funding that were backed by U.S. laws and policies to 'civilize' Native Americans.

The boarding schools operated for 150 years and sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society.

The children were forcefully removed from their families and once at the schools were made to cut their long hair, banned from speaking their own languages and many were both physically and sexually abused.

A second volume of the report will cover burial sites as well as the federal government´s financial investment in the schools and the impacts of the boarding schools on Indigenous communities, the Interior Department said.

The initial report was prompted after an indigenous group in Canada's Saskatchewan province said it had found the unmarked graves of 751 people at a now-defunct Catholic residential school where tribal children were 'assimilated' into society last June.

The dark history of the boarding schools has been felt deeply across Indian Country and through generations.

Many children never returned home, and the Interior Department said that with further investigation the number of known student deaths could climb to the thousands or even tens of thousands and that the number of schools identified could change as more data is gathered. The causes included illness, accidental injuries and abuse, officials say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3655nx_0fam1vtF00
Scores of Native American children line up outside for opening day ay Mt Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School on June 30, 1893
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAeOw_0fam1vtF00
An undated photograph of young female students seated with sewing machines in a classroom at the Phoenix Indian Industrial School
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlLzZ_0fam1vtF00
Students are photographed gathered outside of the Albuquerque Indian School in 1885
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVrST_0fam1vtF00
The report was commissioned by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (pictured) to investigate the troubled legacy of boarding schools and the government's role in them

'Each of those children is a missing family member, a person who was not able to live our their purpose on this earth because they lost their lives as part of this terrible system,' Haaland, whose paternal grandparents were sent to boarding school for several years as kids, said.

The boarding school era perpetuated poverty in Indigenous communities, loss of wealth, mental health disorders, substance abuse and premature deaths, Haaland said at a news conference Wednesday, choking back tears.

'Recognizing the impacts of the federal Indian boarding school system cannot just be a historical reckoning,' she said. 'We must also chart a path forward to deal with these legacy issues.'

The agency - with the help of many Indigenous people who had to work through their own trauma and pain - has poured through tens of thousands of boxes containing millions of pages of records.

But accounting for the number of deaths has been difficult because records weren´t always kept and the coronavirus pandemic and budget restrictions hindered some of the research over the last year, Bryan Newland, the Interior Department's assistant secretary for Indian Affairs, said.

Accounting for the whereabouts of children who died has been difficult because records weren´t always kept. Ground penetrating radar has been used in some places to search for remains.

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, which created an early inventory of the schools, has said Interior´s work will be an important step for the U.S. in reckoning with its role in the schools but noted that the agency´s authority is limited.

Later this week, a U.S. House subcommittee will hear testimony on a bill to create a truth and healing commission modeled after one in Canada. Several church groups are backing the legislation.

