ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado State U. Sports Renews Deal With Townsquare/Northern Colorado, Adds KEPN (ESPN 1600)/Denver To Network

allaccess.com
 1 day ago

COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY athletics will continue to air on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's NOCO (GREELEY-FORT COLLINS) cluster under a contract extension with multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD's RAMS SPORTS PROPERTIES and will add BONNEVILLE Sports KEPN-A (ESPN DENVER 1600)/DENVER as an affiliate for football and men's basketball plus select women's basketball games, with sister KKFN...

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
allaccess.com

Tom Millikan Upped To Assistant Brand Mgr. At WXYT-F (97.1 The Ticket)/Detroit

AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT has promoted "THE MORNING SHOW WITH STONEY AND JANSEN" Exec. Producer TOM MILLIKAN to Assistant Brand Manager. MILLIKAN, who joined the station in 2012. will continue to produce the morning show. “TOM has done an outstanding job as an executive producer and has played...
DETROIT, MI
allaccess.com

Will Calder Named Dir./Programming & Operations For WPOW (Power 96)/Miami

AUDACY Top 40 WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI has named WILL CALDER Dir./Programming and Operations for the station. He will oversee content strategy for the station and specific areas of operations for additional stations in MIAMI. This marks CALDER’s second stint with POWER 96, as he previously served as APD/Midday host for the station from 2013 to 2018.
MIAMI, FL
allaccess.com

WNWV/Cleveland Ups Alyssa Ursetti To PD And Kris Drew to APD

RUBBER CITY RADIO Alternative WNWV/CLEVELAND MD ALYSSA URSETTI is upped to PD replacing TONY MAZUR, who exited the station last month (NET NEWS 4/25). URSETTI has spent the past seven years with RUBBER CITY. She moved to WNWV to help rebrand the station to "107.3 CLEVELAND'S ALTERNATVE" at the beginning of the year. Prior to joining WNWV, URSETTI was Promotions Director for sister Soft AC WAKR and Classic Rock WONE/AKRON.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
allaccess.com

Kevin Weatherly Returns To KROQ/Los Angeles As SVP/Programming

Former longtime AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES PD KEVIN WEATHERLY returns as SVP/Programming, effective JUNE 6th. In his new role, WEATHERLY will also serve as VP for AUDACY’s Alternative stations. WEATHERLY spent nearly 30 years at KROQ beginning in 1992. He joined SPOTIFY in 2020 as Head Of North American Programming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
allaccess.com

David 'Mad Dog' DeMarco To Exit WVFN (The Game 730 AM)/Lansing, MI

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WVFN-A (THE GAME 730 AM)/LANSING, MI afternoon host DAVID "MAD DOG" DEMARCO is exiting the show after FRIDAY's edition. DEMARCO, 62, who has been hosting in the market since 1996, told the LANSING STATE JOURNAL, “I’m not saying that I’m never going to be on the radio again or never going to do a podcast. It was just time to walk away from the 'MAD DOG SHOW.'” He has disclosed that he is moving to CEDAR BLUFF, AL.
LANSING, MI
allaccess.com

WYEP/Pittsburgh's Summer Music Festival Lineup Announced

The acts performing this year include JUKEBOX THE GHOST and SERATONES, along with PITTSBURGH artists BILL DEASY, THE LIVING STREET, and SIERRA SELLERS. Also performing is 2022 WYEP Reimagination Project artist ASHLEY MARINA. The event is free to the community. Go here for more information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
allaccess.com

Young Thug, Gunna And 26 Others Charged With Racketeering In Georgia's Fulton County

Hip Hop artists YOUNG THUG (JEFFREY LAMAR WILLIAMS), GUNNA (SERGIO KITCHENS) and 26 others have been charged in an 88-page indictment of violating GEORGIA's RICO ACT. YOUNG THUG was arrested in ATLANTA on MONDAY (5/9) and GUNNA was arrested today (5/11). They are being held on charges of conspiracy to violate GEORGIA’s RICO ACT and participation in a criminal street gang.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Driscoll
allaccess.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume, Paramore, And Lil Nas X Set To Headline 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, P!NK, THE CHICKS, KACEY MUSGRAVES, SZA, FLUME, PARAMORE and LIL NAS X are headlining the 21st annual AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL, a two-weekend event set for OCTOBER 7th-9th and 14th-16th at AUSTIN's ZILKER PARK. Tickets go on sale TODAY (5/10). The lineup also includes performances...
AUSTIN, TX
allaccess.com

India.Arie To Headline This Year’s 'Black Girls Rock! Fest'

BLACK GIRLS ROCK! founder BEVERLY BOND and the JOHN F.KENNEDY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS have announced multi-GRAMMY Award–winning R&B artist INDIA.ARIE will headline this year’s BLACK GIRLS ROCK! FEST. The event returns for its third year JUNE 30th and JULY 1st and will collaborate with the NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA for the first time.The event will feature orchestrations by Dr. HENRY PANION, who will also conduct.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy