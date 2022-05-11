Colorado State U. Sports Renews Deal With Townsquare/Northern Colorado, Adds KEPN (ESPN 1600)/Denver To Network

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WVFN-A (THE GAME 730 AM)/LANSING, MI afternoon host DAVID "MAD DOG" DEMARCO is exiting the show after FRIDAY's edition. DEMARCO, 62, who has been hosting in the market since 1996, told the LANSING STATE JOURNAL, “I’m not saying that I’m never going to be on the radio again or never going to do a podcast. It was just time to walk away from the 'MAD DOG SHOW.'” He has disclosed that he is moving to CEDAR BLUFF, AL.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO