Colorado State U. Sports Renews Deal With Townsquare/Northern Colorado, Adds KEPN (ESPN 1600)/Denver To Network
COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY athletics will continue to air on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's NOCO (GREELEY-FORT COLLINS) cluster under a contract extension with multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD's RAMS SPORTS PROPERTIES and will add BONNEVILLE Sports KEPN-A (ESPN DENVER 1600)/DENVER as an affiliate for football and men's basketball plus select women's basketball games, with sister KKFN...www.allaccess.com
