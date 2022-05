Please join us in welcoming Deputy Chief Tim Day to the Valley Regional Fire Authority. His name might sound familiar because DC Day began his career with the Auburn Fire Department (now the VRFA) in 1996 and was with the VRFA until 2017 when he left to serve as Deputy Chief with the Kirkland Fire Department. While at Kirkland Fire, he gained valuable experience and was heavily involved with the initial COVID-19 response.

AUBURN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO