Genesee County, N.Y. — An organization that helps mothers and their babies is turning to the public for help amid a nationwide shortage of baby formula. All Babies Cherished in Batavia is making a plea for donations of baby formula. The organization provides families with free resources like baby clothes, diapers and usually formula, but Executive Director Sue Sherman said the shortage is making it tough to keep up with demand.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO