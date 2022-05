On May 2 Politico released a draft opinion that revealed the Supreme Court is on track to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 Supreme Court decision that protected woman's access to abortion without government restriction. If none of the justices who voted to overturn Roe change their decision, 26 states are poised to either ban or restrict access to abortion, according to The Guttmacher Institute. Oregon removed penalties for abortion in 1969 and in 2017 it became one of the few states to guarantee access to abortion into law.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO