‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Fueled California’s Economy, Pumping More Than $150 Million into State

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise. Photo via @TomCruise Twitter

It appears that the film Top Gun still has some magic.

According to new data from Paramount Pictures, California’s economy took off thanks to filming the sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

The high-flying film added more than $150 million to the economy when it was filmed throughout the state including areas in San Diego. The production also created 2,820 high-quality jobs for Californians.

“When a major motion picture films on location, the local economy soars. Productions like Top Gun: Maverick create jobs and support local businesses, while also highlighting our industry’s proud partnership with the U.S. military, which is particularly fitting as we celebrate Military Appreciation Month and Memorial Day in the coming weeks … ” Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association said.

“As filmmakers, we were thrilled to return to some of California’s most iconic locations to film Top Gun: Maverick,” said Lee Rosenthal, president, of Worldwide Physical Production, Paramount Pictures. “We couldn’t imagine filming this sequel anywhere else, and it was all possible because of California’s Film and TV Tax Credit program, the state’s welcoming communities and a phenomenal partnership with the US Navy. During the production of this film, Paramount Pictures created nearly 3,000 jobs throughout the state and added scores of millions to the local economies … “

“’ Top Gun: Maverick’ represents a big win for California,” said California Film Commission Executive Director Colleen Bell. “The film had a very positive impact on our economy, bringing production jobs and spending to regions across the state. In contrast to the 1980s when the first ‘Top Gun’ was filmed …”

The impact of Top Gun: Maverick’s production includes:

More than $150 million was invested in the local economy.

More than 2,820 local workers earned wages totaling more than $80 million.

More than $3.9 million was spent on lodging.

More than $2 million was spent on transportation, including truck and car rentals.

More than $1.4 million was spent on catering and other food items.

More than $1.2 million was spent on hardware and lumber supplies.

More than $6.7 million was spent on local rentals and purchases for set decoration, production, and other supplies.

Top Gun: Maverick opens nationwide on May 27.