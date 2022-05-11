ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Glen-Ed Food Pantry Invites the Community to Eat and Have Fun Inaugural Appetizer Hop Fundraiser on May 14

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE – The Glen-Ed Food Pantry is eager to invite the community to support their inaugural Appetizer Hop fundraising event this Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 1 PM to 4 PM, with a special happy hour hosted by the event sponsor, 1818 Chophouse, from 4 PM to 5...

Edwardsville Police Contribute $1,680 To Glen-Ed Food Pantry

EDWARDSVILLE - Recently, members of the Edwardsville Police Department presented a $1,680 check to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry. The donation was much appreciated by Glen-Ed Food Pantry officials. Article continues after sponsor message. Most Edwardsville Police Department members are usually clean-cut, but those who donated to the Pantry were allowed...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Hot Box Cookies is opening its 6th area location. Here's where

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Hot Box Cookies has opened its sixth location in the St. Louis area — this time at the Streets of St. Charles development. Located at 1650 Beale St., between Bar Louie and AMC Theatres, this Hot Box location is owned by franchisees Dan and Michele Fitzgerald. The dessert shop offers guests a dozen cookie flavors, as well as ice cream sandwiches, icing sandwiches (your choice of cookie sandwiched with vanilla icing), cookie cakes and catering services.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Sign up to get free boxes of produce this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Free boxes of produce with 50 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables will be given to 3,000 St. Louis families starting on May 31. Each family will receive a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from the Partnership for A Healthier America and the Gateway Region YMCA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Edwardsville, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Edwardsville, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Edwardsville, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Lifestyle
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Missouri

Missouri is a state that's often overlooked. It's not as big or as well-known as some of its neighbors, but that doesn't mean it's not worth visiting. Missouri has a lot to offer, whether you're looking to explore the state's history or simply enjoy its scenic views, Missouri is definitely worth a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Roma's Pizza in Bethalto has much more than pies

Roma’s Pizza in Bethalto has much more than pies. The three Moussalli brothers are cooking steak right …. Fountain at City Park in Edwardsville was a gift …. Pick your own strawberries right now at Eckert’s. Look to the sky for Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse. Heal...
BETHALTO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Taste of Peoria canceled for 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A summer favorite in Peoria will not be happening this year. The Taste of Peoria is an annual event where local restaurants and shops bring their products to give locals a “taste” of what is offered in the city. Thursday, the Peoria Area...
PEORIA, IL
The Telegraph

Flock food truck park opens Thursday

ALTON - The Flock food truck park, 210 Ridge St., in Alton will have its grand opening from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, May 12. The culinary destination will offer a variety of cuisine choices. Laura and Matt Windisch will operate Flock and it will initially host up to six food trucks at any given time for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours and menus will focus on brunch. The couple moved to Alton from St. Louis in 2018. They also own and operate Stacked Burger Bar, a St. Louis restaurant. When they were approached with the opportunity for a food truck park, they jumped at the chance. "We are very excited about doing something," Windisch said. "It really shows what we love about Alton: the community, gathering and all of those things."
ALTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Kitchen Cooked no longer being made in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois staple will no longer be made in Farmington. The announcement came from Utz Quality Foods, the parent brand of Kitchen Cooked. The Farmington facility will now be used as a full-scale sales distribution center. “As part of this, our current Farmington Associates...
FARMINGTON, IL
5 On Your Side

An announcement from 5 On Your Side's Allie Corey

ST. LOUIS — I want to take a quick moment to share some bittersweet news with all of you. After an incredible six years here at 5 On Your Side with the best station and morning crew there is, I've made the difficult decision to step away from a job I love to move back home to Florida to be closer to my family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Springfield, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Cafe Cusco is a great restaurant that offers both authentic and modified options, making it a great choice for anyone visiting Lima. The food is delicious, the service is excellent, and the prices are reasonable. It doesn't break the bank, but you don't get anything less than high-quality food. It's also located in an area that's easy to access because of its location near public transit hubs.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
99.5 WKDQ

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
lakeexpo.com

855 Ginger Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

ZERO Fault of the seller, 855 Ginger Rd BACK ON THE MARKET! If you thought you missed your chance at this newly renovated Lakehouse in the perfect location, NOW is your chance! There is a reason it went so quickly before, do not miss your second chance! The perfect starter to get onto the water (direct lakefront) or out of a condo! Lowest priced lakefront in the area and move in ready! The work has been done for you, this lake home is ready to start enjoying, just in time for summer. In a hub of Lake of the Ozarks close dining, entertainment and shopping. This home sits outside the Village. Vacation renting IS ALLOWED. Allowing you to off set costs of lake living while owning a piece of paradise yourself. Awesome, deep water cove location with room to expand the dock. The tranquil setting is the perfect spot to kick back and relax yet minutes away from all the activities and action the lake has to offer. Renovated with well appointed finishes this is not your grandmothers cabin.
LAKE OZARK, MO
Central Illinois Proud

3 West Peoria liquor stores cited for selling to minors

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three West Peoria businesses have been cited for selling alcohol to minors. Employees at Express Liquors in West Peoria on N. Western Avenue, Farmington Food and Liquor on Farmington Road, and Express Liquors on Farmington Road were all cited for the illegal sale of alcohol to a minor.
WEST PEORIA, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis' Mysterious Pot-Hole Repair Hero Comes Forward

The streets in DeMun are little bit smoother thanks to Jamison Ford. Ford lives in Clayton, just on the other side of St. Louis' city limits. He says that over the past two years, after watching pot holes in the city get worse, he's taken it upon himself to repair five of them.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

