Fairview Heights, IL

Watch now: Pritzker calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Right now, women are under siege," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said...

herald-review.com

Herald & Review

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs bill for ‘co-responder’ policing in cities

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law a series of bills aimed at addressing gun violence and other crime through measures that include a pilot program in some cities that will team social workers with police officers on certain calls. The initiatives come as Pritzker tries to fend off Republicans,...
CHICAGO, IL
KCTV 5

Missouri governor signs supplemental budget bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed a second supplementary budget bill that the general assembly passed last week. According to a press release from the governor’s office regarding the bill, it “allocates supplemental funding for grant programs and operations across state government, including K-12 school programs, domestic and sexual violence victim services, water and wastewater services, child abuse prevention programs, and health care projects, among others.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Telegraph

Illinois tax relief better than nothing

State Rep. Amy Elik was offically sworn in on Jan. 13 (File photo) The Spring Legislative session ended in the early morning hours of Saturday April 9th. We worked through the night and adjourned at around 6 a.m. after a fiery debate on the fiscal year 2023 budget, which did pass along party lines (I voted no).
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

California governor: $98B surplus backs true pro-life state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pledged to use the state's record-breaking $300 billion budget, including an unprecedented nearly $100 billion surplus, to “future proof” the state from the impacts of a volatile midterm election cycle that he fears will undermine abortion access, gun safety and privacy protections across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
St. Louis American

Pro-Choice Rally in St. Louis on Saturday

Last week, a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was released to the public and confirmed the fears of abortion advocates across the country. Although the news was shocking, Pro Choice Missouri was prepared to help mobilize nearly one thousand pro-abortion supporters the day after the news broke.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Herald & Review

Former immigrant detainees sue McHenry County sheriff

Aleksey Ruderman swept and mopped the floors of McHenry County jail, wiped tables, and cleaned the showers and the toilets — all against his will and without being paid a dime, he says. Ruderman, a Jewish immigrant from Belarus, was held at the jail on civil immigration charges from...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Records show Illinois Department of Employment Security lost $1.2M in taxpayer money to fraudsters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The State of Illinois sent more than $1.2 million in unemployment benefits to fraudsters' accounts, while many who were unemployed waited months -- and sometimes longer -- for money they were owed. For the first time, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) was forced to turn over data to CBS 2 that shed light on the scope of unemployment fraud, which the agency has failed to prevent since the start of the pandemic. In March, CBS 2 first uncovered multiple instances where claimants' bank accounts were hacked and their benefits sent to fraudsters' accounts. Sharon Thomas...
CHICAGO, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Madison County Ignored AG’s Inquiry; Violated FOIA –

The Illinois Attorney General has issued an opinion which states that the Madison County FOIA Officer violated the Freedom of Information Act by not conducting a proper search for certain emails requested under the Act. In the opinion, the AG states:. the Public Access Bureau concludes that Madison County (County)...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
St. Louis American

COVID’s Impact on the Black Church

A Jan. 22, 2022, CBS News report detailed the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on churches nationwide. According to the news report, even with help from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, thousands of congregations across the country are struggling to stay afloat financially or minister to their flocks.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Deadline approaches to apply for COVID-19 hardship housing grants

Illinois residents behind on their rent or mortgage because of COVID-19 hardships have a deadline approaching to access taxpayer funded grants to pay their bills. At the end of December 2021, more than 44,000 Illinois families were behind on their mortgage payments. For people who were impacted by COVID-19-related hardships, Illinois has $390 million in federal taxpayer funded grant money available to keep them from losing their homes. To get relief money, people need to act quickly to start the application process.
ILLINOIS STATE

