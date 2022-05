BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at a prison in Bessemer was found dead in his cell Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, guards at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility found Earnest Charles McReynolds, 69, unresponsive in his cell. After being taken to the infirmary, he was pronounced dead. Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections told the coroner that no foul play was suspected.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO