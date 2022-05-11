ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Second Avenue building sells for $4.7M

By William Williams
williamsonhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn old-school downtown commercial building located in The District and once owned by late actor and musician Jerry Reed has sold for $4.7 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The new owner of the structure, with an address of 117 Second Ave. N. and most...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

williamsonhomepage.com

Parking lot near Broadway sells for $10.2M

Two Nashville honky-tonk owners have sold a downtown surface parking lot for $10.2 million — and for a noteworthy per-foot record, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The new owner of the 0.11-acre property is an LLC affiliated with Columbus, Ohio-area based TC Restaurant Group (TCRG),...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

0.11-Acre Parking Lot Near Nashville’s Broadway Sells for a Jaw-Dropping $10.2M

Nashville’s real estate market continues to sizzle as two downtown honky tonk owners just sold a small off-Broadway parking lot for a record sum. Brenda Sanderson and Ruble Sanderson — who own The Stage, Legends Corner, and Second Fiddle — sold their 0.11-acre downtown surface property to a restaurant group for $10.2 million. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the transaction set a new record for price per square foot in the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month

Tanger Outlets Nashville, the community’s newest open-air outlet center, will officially break ground on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m at the Century Farms Mixed-Use Development on Cane Ridge Pkwy in Antioch. A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to join...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Start looms on Sinatra Bar project downtown

Work is slated to start by month’s end on a Frank Sinatra-focused bar in downtown near Printers Alley. The business — to be called Sinatra Bar and Lounge — will operate from the first floor of the Southern Turf building, which accommodates Skull’s Rainbow room in its basement space.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Dalamar Homes to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Rutherford County Community

Dalamar Homes, a female-owned custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee, is holding a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of its new Magnolia Grove home community, located at 3407 Darrell Dr. Murfreesboro, Tenn. Founded by Dayla Martin in 2006, Dalamar Homes offers affordable solutions for customers across Middle Tennessee […] The post Dalamar Homes to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Rutherford County Community appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
yieldpro.com

Newmark announces $70.5 million multifamily sale in one of Nashville’s fastest-growing suburbs

Newmark announces the $70.5 million sale of Reserve at Oakleigh—a 246-unit, 2017-built multifamily community located in Antioch, Tennessee. Newmark Executive Managing Directors Vincent Lefler and Tarek El Gammal represented the seller, Cedar Grove Capital, a New York-based owner operator, in the sale to GVA, an Austin, Texas-based real estate group. Vice Chairman Tip Strickland advised GVA on the financing package provided by Rialto Capital. Newmark helped to establish this new borrower-lender relationship and both parties are very excited about the strong value-add potential that exist. Rialto was able to offer aggressive floating-rate bridge loan terms as a result of the favorable sponsorship, market and collateral. At the time of the sale, Reserve at Oakleigh’s occupancy was at 93 percent.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Portland Strawberry Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend, Portland will be holding its 81st annual Strawberry Festival. Sherri Ferguson of the Portland Chamber of Commerce joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on what it includes. “Strawberry Jam is our concert and...
PORTLAND, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Live on Wilma brings top songwriters to Clarksville

Approximately 100 friends and business associates of April and Mark Consulo, owners of Office Now on Wilma Rudolph Blvd., gathered recently to be part of the inaugural Live on Wilma: An Intimate Concert Series. Simply Catering by Lisa provided the evening’s dinner. Special guest 11-year-old Audrey Freidline opened the show,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Downtown Murfreesboro Poised for Growth

(Murfreesboro, Tenn.) Downtown Murfreesboro is poised for growth and developers continue to make plans for the area around the historic Rutherford County square. A mixed-use development along Broad Street behind the City Hall was most recently proposed and City Council member Shawn Wright stated…. Wright gave his opinion on the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

New Traditions come to the Tennessee Renaissance Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’ve driven on Interstate 840, you’ve probably passed the stunning castle that attracts hundreds of visitors this time of year for the Tennessee Renaissance Festival. This year the big event has a few changes!. “I said someday when I get big, I am...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Nashville Scene

Cooper at a Crossroads: An Early Look at the Mayoral Race

This story is a partnership between the Nashville Banner and the Nashville Scene. The Nashville Banner is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization focused on civic news and will launch later this year. For more information, visit NashvilleBanner.com. Whether Mayor John Cooper runs for reelection on neighborhood issues or big projects,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

City Bids Farewell to Outstanding Leader

NASHVILLE, TN — Long before Theopolis Boyd III braved the early evening train heading out of his Pearl High School 1965 graduation ceremony, he was already set for success. Being a member of the well-established Boyd family of North Nashville, he just needed to follow the game plan laid by his parents and family to succeed in his run of life’s race.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Nashville Mac and Cheese Festival Coming in June

The Nashville Mac and Cheese Festival is coming to First Horizon Park in Nashville on Saturday, June 4 from 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Top chefs, food trucks and food vendors will serve up the world’s most comforting (and cheesiest!) dish – America’s own mac and cheese! More than just a food festival, the event will also feature a selection of Craft Beers, wines and ciders to sample.
NASHVILLE, TN

