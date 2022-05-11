Second Avenue building sells for $4.7M

Newmark announces the $70.5 million sale of Reserve at Oakleigh—a 246-unit, 2017-built multifamily community located in Antioch, Tennessee. Newmark Executive Managing Directors Vincent Lefler and Tarek El Gammal represented the seller, Cedar Grove Capital, a New York-based owner operator, in the sale to GVA, an Austin, Texas-based real estate group. Vice Chairman Tip Strickland advised GVA on the financing package provided by Rialto Capital. Newmark helped to establish this new borrower-lender relationship and both parties are very excited about the strong value-add potential that exist. Rialto was able to offer aggressive floating-rate bridge loan terms as a result of the favorable sponsorship, market and collateral. At the time of the sale, Reserve at Oakleigh’s occupancy was at 93 percent.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO