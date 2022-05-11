ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee, IL

Biden Visits Family Farm In Kankakee

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is keeping his focus on rising prices. Biden visited a family farm in Illinois and called...

Pritzker Signs Retail Theft Bill

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is signing a retail theft bill into law. The governor said in Chicago this morning the bill is needed so prosecutors can have an easier time at prosecuting smash-and-grab burglary suspects. Chicago‘s Magnificent Mile has seen more retail thefts recently. Pritzker says the bill will make things more safe and protect employees and shoppers.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Preserve nature programs highlight birds, bees and books

As the weather heats up, so do the program offerings from the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Check out the District’s book club, wellness class and nature programs coming up in June. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:. Meet a...
WILL COUNTY, IL
Pritzker Administration Affirms State Coverage Of Abortions

Governor Pritzker’s administration is affirming Illinois‘ commitment to covering abortion care for all Medicaid customers in the state. Illinois is one of only 16 states that go beyond federal Medicaid limits and use state funds to cover abortions for people enrolled in Medicaid. The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services covers both surgical and medical abortion services. State law ensures access to abortion services even if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
ILLINOIS STATE
Pritzker Calls On Congress To Protect Abortion Rights

Governor Pritzker wants the federal government to be like Illinois when it comes to abortion rights. The governor called on Congress yesterday to codify abortion access into federal law. He touted steps Illinois has taken to protect abortion services should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. However, the U.S. Senate didn’t pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would make abortion rights law at the federal level.
ILLINOIS STATE
Naperville Teenage Becomes Youngest American Female to Reach Summit of Everest!

(This video is from several years ago. Since then, she accomplished that goal and is on to bigger and better challenges. Much bigger.) At 5:40 a.m. local time (6:25 p.m. Wednesday for us), 19-year-old Lucy Westlake of Naperville reached the top of the world, and in doing so, set a new American record for youngest female to conquer Mt. Everest!
NAPERVILLE, IL
Artisan Market This Weekend!

Hi this is Leslie Harris, and so many things are happening this weekend! One that caught my interest is an artisan market in Oakbrook at the Drake Hotel. This market will be held both indoors and outdoors, and you will find one of a kind products from 75 independent small business owners.
SMALL BUSINESS
See The Chicago Experience!

Listen to Scott Makay in the mornings this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Chicago Experience!. Try your trivia knowledge with Name that Chicago Tune at 6:50am. The Chicago Experience is just as it sounds – a group of musicians who call Chicago home...
CHICAGO, IL
CenterPoint presents case for a restraining order against Joliet and NorthPoint

CenterPoint filed an emergency temporary restraining order in Will County court earlier this week in an attempt to stop the city of Joliet and Eastgate Logistics from moving forward with the NorthPoint project. Just last month the Joliet Plan Commission voted 6-0 to approve the next phase of the projects development. In December, the Joliet City Council approved expanded annexation of the NorthPoint project up to 2,300 acres.
JOLIET, IL
Crest Hill Senior Citizen Identified Following Hostage Situation at Romeoville Bank

The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the armed bank robber who took hostages on Tuesday in Romeoville. He is identified as a 65 year old Crest Hill man. The Coroner says that on Tuesday, May 10th the suspect was transported to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, and died as a result of a gunshot wound. The Illinois State Police is investigating. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Plainfield District 202 approves new three-year teacher contract

The District 202 Board of Education approved a three-year contract with the Association of Plainfield Teachers that provides raises and improves benefits for members at the board’s regular meeting on May 9, 2022. Sixty percent of APT members approved the new agreement on May 3, 2022. The new contract...
PLAINFIELD, IL
Car Slams into house in Joliet

An Aurora man cited for several traffic tickets for losing control of his car and slamming into a house. It was on May 11, 2022, at 10:41 AM, Joliet Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Taylor Street for a traffic crash. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Dodge Charger driven by 40 year old Darnell Davis of Aurora was westbound on Taylor Street approaching Reed Street at which time he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike the southeast corner of a residence on the north side of the street, which caused damage to the siding. Davis was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. Davis was cited for Improper Lane Usage and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
JOLIET, IL
Plainfield High School-Central Campus senior wins state journalism title

Plainfield High School-Central Campus senior Anesa Nevzadi is a 2022 state champion journalist. Nevzadi won first place in the Video News category at the Illinois High School Association state competition on April 22, 2022 in Normal. “I didn’t believe it,” she said. “I opened the webpage a few...
PLAINFIELD, IL
Braidwood Police Department Offering Reward In Finding Missing Man

The Braidwood police department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man. On May 7th 2022, Adam C. Watts, a male white, 5’10”, 160lbs was reported missing to the Braidwood Police Department. Watts current whereabouts are unknown. Watts was believed to be in possession of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan (photo below is not of actual vehicle) with Illinois license plates “DF28356” at the time of his disappearance.
BRAIDWOOD, IL
959theriver.com

Metra Passenger Killed After Train Hits Truck In Clarendon Hills

A Metra passenger is dead after their train hit a semi-trailer in west suburban Clarendon Hills. Officials say the train slammed into the truck yesterday morning at Prospect Avenue when the driver became stuck behind another vehicle. The driver was able to get out of the semi before impact. Four other people on the train were injured in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, which is the second accident to kill a passenger in Metra history.
CLARENDON HILLS, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Police Arrest Three Individuals Connected to Multi-Year Narcotics Investigation

The Joliet Police has announced three arrests connected to a multi-year narcotic investigation that started with the city Police Narcotics Unit. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 11th, Joliet Police Narcotic Officers along with Tactical Officers, Patrol Officers and federal police partners executed an arrest warrant following an extensive investigation into illegal activity connected to the suspects. The investigation led the to seizure of over 1500 grams of cocaine and $160,000.
JOLIET, IL

