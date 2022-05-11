ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Former Oregon Supreme Court justice dies at 83

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJs9M_0falQSLb00 Richard William Riggs of Wilsonville died April 23 following heart disease complications

Richard William Riggs, a Charbonneau resident and former Oregon Supreme Court justice who held the position for eight years between 1998 and 2006, has died at the age of 83.

Known as "Bill," the accomplished legal professional beloved by family, friends and colleagues battled bladder cancer and leukemia in recent years and was experiencing heart complications at the time of his death April 23, according to his family.

Born Nov. 21, 1938 in Hinsdale, Illinois, Riggs' family in 1950 relocated to an 80-acre farm in Hillsboro when he was 11. Bobbie Fisher, Riggs' sister, said he developed a strong work ethic from a young age as the siblings helped tend to the animals and grow food.

Riggs graduated from Hillsboro High School and earned an undergraduate degree in history from Portland State University in 1961. Fisher said Riggs worked part time at a bakery in high school to afford his own car and clothes, and paid his way through college working at Meier & Frank, a now-defunct department store chain.

After graduating from Portland State in 1961, Riggs joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Trinidad and Tobago for two years as a junior supply corps officer before joining the Navy Reserve. He served there for over two decades until 1992, when he retired as a captain.

While on active duty, Riggs and his first wife Sue welcomed two children, who Riggs would later raise on his own after he and Sue separated.

While in the Reserve, Riggs began to pursue a career in law and graduated from the University of Oregon School of Law in 1968. As a private practice attorney, he served as president of the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association from 1973-74.

In 1978, Riggs became a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge, serving 10 years until 1988 when he was appointed to the Oregon Court of Appeals. While on the appeals court in 1993, he co-founded the Oregon Academy of Family Law Practitioners. During this period, Riggs met and married his second wife, Jeri, and became stepfather to her two children.

Riggs' tenure on the state's highest court began in 1998, when then-Gov. John Kitzhaber appointed him to succeed Susan Graber as the 94th associate justice on the Oregon Supreme Court. Riggs was reappointed to the court in 2004, the same year he married longtime friend and criminal justice attorney Diane Rader Riggs.

According to Riggs' family, he authored a majority opinion of the Oregon Supreme Court in State v. Guzek, appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court that capital defendants in the sentencing phase of their trial are constitutionally permitted to introduce new evidence that may prove their innocence.

Riggs retired from the state Supreme Court in 2006, living with Diane in Wilsonville's Charbonneau district and enjoying a semi-retired life while serving as a pro-tem judge and specialist in legal arbitration and mediation.

Diane said that while Riggs "was always accomplishing something," he never bragged, treating all with respect and remaining someone whose loved ones and colleagues knew they could rely upon for support through challenges in and out of the courtroom.

"He really cared for people, and he was always being sought out for advice and for counsel in personal issues as well as during his work," she said.

He was also always known for being "creative about his clothing," said Diane, explaining that he often liked to customize his judge's robes with a splash of vibrancy in the form of many bow ties he collected over the years.

Outside of work, Diane said Riggs was a Renaissance man with a strong passion for the arts. He played saxophone and bass in a band while in high school, developing a lifelong love for opera and jazz music while also honing his own talents as a singer.

Fisher said they would frequently attend ballroom dances together with their dates, usually spending the evenings "dancing the night away" with each other while their dates watched on the sidelines.

Diane said: "He was the best dancer I had ever danced with."

Riggs additionally excelled as a chef, collecting hundreds of recipes and loving to prepare meals for friends and family — including his signature braised lamb dishes, caesar salads and more, said Diane.

"When he found himself on his own as a single dad, he took cooking lessons because he knew he was going to have to be not only a lawyer, but raise his kids," Fisher said.

Riggs is survived by Diane, Fisher, his two children Laura and Jeff, and his two stepchildren Tamariah and Cheri. A celebration of life will be held at the Charbonneau Country Club in June, Diane said.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Health
City
Hillsboro, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
State
Illinois State
City
Portland, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Hillsboro, OR
Health
Idaho State Journal

Police: Cartels in Oregon are morphing their pot-growing ops

SALEM, Oregon — Foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms in Oregon last year are adapting as pressure on them begins to mount, law enforcement officials said Thursday. New challenges are emerging as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to figure out how to combat cannabis-related problems, some of which threaten Oregon’s legal, regulated recreational marijuana industry. The Task Force on Cannabis-Derived...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KCBY

Money flooding into wide open race for new Oregon congressional district 6

PORTLAND, Ore. — The race to fill the representative seat in Oregon's new congressional district 6 is wide open. So are the candidates' wallets. On Tuesday, May 17, voters in parts of Washington, Yamhill, Polk, and Marion Counties, will be able to push through their new, top candidate into November's general election.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kitzhaber
KDRV

New Oregon schools advisory in effect today

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's education and health departments are issuing a new "School Health Advisory for Continuity of Instruction." The new advisory insists schools use their layered approach of preventive measures, including masks, to retain in-person for the balance of the school year. The advisory says a pre-pandemic protocol for respiratory disease outbreak is in place with the state experiencing a respiratory illness increase as people relax pandemic guidelines.
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

Oregon company fined $600,000, ordered to pay back WA families targeted by robocalls

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson shut down an Oregon-based robocalling operation, and required them to pay money back to hundreds of Washington families. The AG’s office announced Thursday the results of their lawsuit against Global Grid, a telecom company based out of Corvallis. The company is ordered to shut down its illegal robocalling operation and pay more than $8,000 to the AG’s office, which will distribute the money to around 200 Washington families affected by the company’s hidden start-up fees.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Supreme Court#Jazz Music#Bladder Cancer#Hillsboro High School#Portland State University#Meier Frank#The U S Navy#The Navy Reserve
Big Country News

Residents in Oregon's Klamath County to Vote Next Week on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Advocates for limits on Oregon political donations give Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tobias Read a ‘B,’ flunk Tina Kotek and leading Republicans

A group advocating for campaign contribution limits in Oregon released their candidate ratings this week and only one leading gubernatorial candidate received their support. State Treasurer Tobias Read received a “B” from the group, making him the only frontrunner in the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial primaries to receive a rating high enough to win the groups’ support.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Everybody hates Portland: The city’s compounding crises are an X-factor this year

Your browser does not support the audio element. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has made a life’s work out of promoting and defending his hometown. In 2009, when conservative columnist George Will disparaged progressive Portland as out of touch with the rest of the country, Blumenauer punched back on the House floor. He offered to fly Will out to the Rose City for a debate and a glass of pinot.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
oregonbusiness.com

Oregon OSHA Adopts New, Permanent Heat and Smoke Rules

Environmental and labor groups offer measured praise for the rules but say they still contain too many loopholes. Oregon’s occupational safety and health division, also known as Oregon OSHA, announced this week that it has adopted a permanent set of rules intended to protect workers from high heat and wildfire smoke.
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
523
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy