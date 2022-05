LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike said the colt will not run in the Preakness Stakes. Rick Dawson said before the Derby that the original plan was to run the eventual long-shot winner of the Derby in the Belmont Stakes and that he and trainer Eric Reed are not comfortable rushing him back into the Preakness two weeks later.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO