LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Nurse Appreciation Week, and UofL Health is encouraging the public to thank a nurse. Mecha Bowling-Scott, Shona Neal and Angela Lux are nurses who have been working in the COVID-19 unit at Jewish Hospital throughout the pandemic. Bowling-Scott said she remembers one of the first COVID-19 patients wanting to pray and the nurses not really knowing what to do.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO