Midland, TX

This Town Has the Worst Inflation in America

By Elisabeth Ponsot
Bloomberg
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMidland, Texas, is strung between El Paso and Dallas along Interstate 20, and more than four...

www.bloomberg.com

KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans paying the most for gas in Texas after reaching an all-time record high

EL PASO, Texas -- Statewide, the average price of gas went up 20 cents from last week, according to AAA. This puts gas prices in Texas at an all-time record high. Leading that list is El Paso. The average price for a gallon of gas in El Paso is $4.23. This is just behind the The post El Pasoans paying the most for gas in Texas after reaching an all-time record high appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

Data lists hottest ZIP codes in North Texas housing market

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's no secret by now that many new residents are flooding into North Texas neighborhoods. Some new data, recently released by Opendoor, is giving us all a better idea of exactly where the new moves seem to be the most popular. Their new "Hot Zip Codes" list reflects recent moves -- within the last 90 days -- and include cities all across the DFW. The top spots so far in 2022 are in the following ZIP codes according to Opendoor: 76054, 75212, 76005, 76006, 76040, 76014, 75224, 75159, 75094, 76111. The areas include north Fort Worth, Arlington, the Mid Cities,...
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Rail link worth billions won’t go through Texas after Abbott used trade as ‘political tool’

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The Mexican government said it intends to shift long-range plans to build a trade railway connection worth billions of dollars from Texas to New Mexico in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s stepped-up border inspections last month, which were widely criticized as being financially damaging and may now leave a lasting impact on relations between Texas and its No. 1 trading partner.
TEXAS STATE
elpasomatters.org

Opinion: Is my family American enough for Greg Abbott?

On Jan. 28, 2021, the lives of my wife, Angélica Rodríguez Hernandez, and I changed forever after she gave birth to our daughter Izel. She’s perfect in every way. When Izel was just 6 months old, we applied for her U.S. passport because we’re hopeful that her mom will soon have her interview in the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez that will allow her, after 25 years of living in the United States, including the last 10 years with DACA, to become a legal permanent resident.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas governor under fire after calling feds ‘reckless’ for giving migrant babies formula amid U.S. shortage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday criticized the Biden administration for providing baby formula to migrant children in holding facilities amid the nationwide formula shortage. Migrant advocates reacted angrily Thursday to Abbott's comments, which came as President Joe Biden spoke with CEOs from baby formula companies on Thursday to hasten getting more baby formula supply on shelves nationwide and limit restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Top 5 Choices in Texas For Fast Mexican Food

Across the country, the favorite Mexican fast-food restaurant was Chipotle, they won out over Taco Bell, especially during the pandemic, but who won out in the state of Texas?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, here are the top 5 Mexican Fast-Food Restaurants in Texas. Moe's Southwest Grill - Even though...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

5 Things It’s Illegal To Throw Out In Midland Odessa

Every day, we go about our daily routine. Make breakfast, and throw away unused ingredients. Have lunch at home, and throw away the paper plate you used so you don't have to add a regular plate to the dishwasher later... Make dinner, load up the trash can with scraps and take it out to the big can so the house doesn't stink. On trash day-set the cans out to be emptied by the Garbage Trucks that swing thru West Texas neighborhoods, ridding us of all the unwanted and unused excess that is our daily existence. HOWEVER-you DO need to be mindful here when you're throwing things away, that some things around the house or job might not be ok to just toss in the trash can. You MAY have to set an appointment for them to be removed, or take them to a recycling or special dumping place, depending on what they are. And if you don't, you could be breaking the law and illegally dumping something you're supposed to be disposing of in a certain manner.
MIDLAND, TX
KVIA

Project Bravo aids El Pasoans in need with weatherization

EL PASO, Texas- Project Bravo looks to help El Pasoans in great need with the weatherization of their homes. The charitable organization will add weatherstrips to doors and windows plus repairs to AC units. Andrea Cortez, Project Bravo's Outreach Coordinator told ABC-7, “The purpose of the program is to make...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Meow Wolf Will Soon Open Two New Texas Locations

Texans are still mourning the loss of Instagram filters and honestly, we may be in mourning for quite some time but I am here with some good news that will hopefully turn that filter-less frown back into a smile. Many El Pasoans have probably made the drive to Santa Fe...
TEXAS STATE
Bloomberg

The Temperature Is the Least Surprising Part of the Texas Heat Wave

Texas suffered extremely high temperatures in the last week, reaching 112° Fahrenheit (44.4° Celsius) in Rio Grande Village, near the Mexican border. Triple digit-readings were still rolling through the state's southern and mid-western band yesterday, even as the heat began to spread north through the Great Plains. Mexico faced even worse conditions, including 114°F in the northeastern city of Monclova.
TEXAS STATE

