Bond set for Two Men Accused of Naperville Home Invasion/Beating Homeowner

(The following is a joint press release issued by the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office and the Naperville Police Department.)

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres announced today that bond has been set for two Naperville men accused of entering a man’s home and beating him in front of his minor daughter. Ricardo Jimenez-Velazquez, 36 (d.o.b. 9/24/1985) of the 1000 block of Heritage Hill Drive and Luis Rojas, 30 (d.o.b. 12/6/1991) of the 1100 block of Whispering Hills Drive, each appeared at a bond hearing this morning where bond was set at $150,000 with 10% to apply for both men. Jimenez-Valazquez and Rojas have each been charged with one count of Home Invasion – Causing Injury, a Class X Felony.

On May 10, 2022, Naperville Police officers responded to a call on N. Sleight Street of a home invasion involving injury. Following an investigation into the matter, it is alleged that at approximately 6:30 that morning, two individuals, later identified as Jimenez-Velazquez and Rojas, entered the victim’s home while the victim and his minor daughter were asleep. It is alleged that once inside the residence, Jimenez-Velazquez and Rojas proceeded upstairs to the bedroom where the victim was sleeping. It is further alleged that when the victim attempted to have Jimenez-Velazquez and Rojas leave the residence, Jimenez-Velazquez and Rojas attacked the victim, punching and kicking him multiple times. Both men were taken into custody later that day without incident.

“It is alleged that in the early morning hours, these two defendants illegally entered the victim’s home while he and his minor daughter were sleeping and proceeded to beat the man in front of his daughter,” Berlin said. “People have the right to feel safe in their homes and it is alleged that these two men violated the security a home provides. Thankfully, the victim appears to be on the mend and is expected to recover from his injuries. I thank the Naperville Police Department for their efforts on this case which led to the swift apprehension of the two defendants. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Grace Barsanti, Elizabeth Romano and Lee Roupas for their efforts in preparing a strong case against these two men.”

“While this incident involved individuals who are known to each other, it doesn’t make the crime committed any less troubling,” Arres said. “To enter someone’s home and commit a violent act against them is completely unacceptable, and I’m extremely proud of the speed with which our personnel resolved this case. Arrests were made and charges were filed in less than 24 hours. I would like to thank them for their hard work and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.”

The next court appearance for Jimenez-Velazquez is scheduled for June 8, 2022, for arraignment in front of Judge Telander. Rojas’ next court appearance is scheduled for June 15, 2022, for arraignment also in front of Judge Telander.

Members of the public are reminded that these complaints contain only charges and are not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

