Arizona State

This Is The Arizona Brewery With The Most Highly-Ranked Beers

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t66w1_0falHsmU00
Photo: Getty Images

Breweries are a great way for friends to get together, relax, and enjoy a beer . There are currently more than 8,000 breweries in the United States serving up tons of different craft beers.

Stacker compiled a list of the state's breweries with the most highly-ranked beers . The website states, " Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Arizona using data from BeerAdvocate . Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer."

According to the website, the brewery with the most highly-ranked beers in Arizona is Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co . This brewery serves 17 out of the top 100 highest-rated beers.

Here are the top 10 breweries in the state that serve the most highly-ranked beers:

  1. Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co
  2. Tombstone Brewing Company
  3. Dragoon Brewing Co.
  4. Fate Brewing Company - North Scottsdale
  5. Wren House Brewing Co
  6. Four Peaks Brewing Company- 9th Street Brewery
  7. Huss Brewing Co
  8. SanTan Brewing Co.
  9. Mother Road Brewery
  10. The Beer Research Institute

Click here to check out the full list of breweries with the highest-ranked beer.

Phoenix, AZ
