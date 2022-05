Pearl Jam returned to San Diego on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022 at Viejas Arena since rescheduling their Gigaton Tour due to COVID-19 back in 2020. The sold-out show was filled with past and present fans who came together to celebrate one of their favorite bands. Pearl Jam gave fans an incredible nearly three-hour show, with a substantial 23-song setlist, including seven encore songs! Songs included in the setlist were a vast array of their hits and new songs from their 2020 album Gigaton. Songs included from the new album were “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, “Superblood Wolfmoon” and “Quick Escape”, balanced by some of their classic hits, like “Alive,” “Better Man” and “Daughter”.

