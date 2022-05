SMITHFIELD — Get your running shoes out and get healthy! A big feature of Smithfield Health Days is the Fun Run. It will be held Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. (with staggered start) from Smithfield’s Mack Park. Registration continues until race time for the 10K, 5K and the Mayor’s Mile. Limited shirts are available, the cost is $27 for the 5K and 10K and $22 for the 1 Mile run, $7 less without the shirt. Packet pickup is Friday, May 13th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Al’s Sporting Goods.

SMITHFIELD, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO