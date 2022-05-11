Person of Interest in Brittnee Drexel Case Arrested in Georgetown

A tentative settlement has been reached over the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside Florida last year. According to Harley Tropin, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, the settlement is worth nearly $1 billion. The proposal still needs to be approved by the Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman. The judge described the speed with which the settlement was reached as ‘beyond extraordinary’ and said he hoped to close the case legally by the first anniversary of the collapse, next month. The proposed settlement could grow larger as there are still efforts to reach an agreement with one other company according to the attorney. Earlier this year, an $83 million settlement was announced for the owners who lost property in the collapse to be paid by the condo association’s insurer and sale of the property. In the upcoming weeks, a breakdown of the settlement is expected to be sent to the families of the victims who can either choose to opt-in or out. Those who opt-in will be able to file claims.

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO