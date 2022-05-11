ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Person of Interest in Brittnee Drexel Case Arrested in Georgetown

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was named a person of interest in the disappearance of Brittnee Drexel over a decade ago has been arrested in Georgetown County. 62 year old Raymond Moody was arrested on...

www.wfxb.com

wfxb.com

Three People Charged in Armed Robbery at CCU Dorm

Three people have been charged after an armed robbery inside a door room at Coastal Carolina University. 18 year old Thomas George Papadakis, 19 year old Bilal Sabree Tucker and 18 year old Sterling Braxton Brown all of Columbia, SC were arrested in connection to the robbery which happened on April 10th at Ingle Hall. Papadakis is charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery, carrying weapons on school property and criminal conspiracy. Tucker is charged with armed robbery, carrying weapons on school property and criminal conspiracy. Brown is charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony. Each have been released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxb.com

Man Arrested for Assaulting Victim with Sword in Bennettsville

A man has been arrested after striking a victim with a sword in Bennettsville. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Hickory Grove Road yesterday and learned that a victim was struck multiple times with the weapon. The victim, who was an adult male was taken to an out-of-state hospital where he has undergone surgeries for the injuries sustained during the incident. 45 year old Emmanuel Singleton was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center where he received a $75,000 surety bond. Police say if Singleton can make bond, he will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wfxb.com

Authorities Investigating Homicide in Florence

Police are investigating a homicide in Florence. Officers were called to the Colonial Inn on South Irby Street on reports of a person screaming around 9 p.m. last night and found one person dead in a room when they arrived on the scene. The other person in the room was taken into custody. It’s unclear how the person died and their identity has not been released, no other information is currently available.
FLORENCE, SC
Crime & Safety
wfxb.com

South Carolina Man Dies While Burying Woman He Strangled

A man from South Carolina died while burying the woman he strangled in the backyard of their home. According to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, 60 year old Joseph McKinnon strangled a woman and tried to bury her in the backyard of their home but had a ‘cardiac event’ in the process of covering the hole and died. Deputies responded to the home in Trenton on Saturday morning on calls of an unresponsive man lying in his yard. Deputies say McKinnon had no signs of trauma and ‘natural causes were suspected’. As deputies notified his next of kin, a second body identified as 65 year old Patricia Dent was discovered in the freshly dug grave. Dent appeared to have died by foul play and an investigation is underway.
TRENTON, SC
wfxb.com

Manhunt for Escaped Inmate Underway in Texas

A manhunt is underway after a convicted murderer escaped police custody in Texas yesterday. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, 46 year old Gonzalo Lopez was serving a life sentence following convictions on capital murder and attempted capital murder. Lopez escaped while being transported by a prison bus on Highway 7 near Centerville which is about 120 miles north of Houston around 1:20 p.m. as the bus was heading from Gatesville to Huntsville. Lopez got out of his restraints, had a physical altercation with the driver, stabbed the driver in the left hand with an object and bailed out of the bus when it came to a stop, while the other inmates remained in their seats in their restraints.
HOUSTON, TX
wfxb.com

CCU Receives $10 Million Donation from Conway Medical Center

Coastal Carolina University has received a $10 million donation from the Conway Medical Center. The contribution is the largest single gift ever given to the university which will in turn name it’s newest college the ‘Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance.’ The donation will be used to provide the college with resources for scholarships, faculty support and research. Operations at the college will begin in July and focus on the areas of public health, nursing, health administration, exercise, sports science, recreation and sports management.
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

Tentative Settlement Valued at $997 Million Reached in Surfside FL Condo Collapse

A tentative settlement has been reached over the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside Florida last year. According to Harley Tropin, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, the settlement is worth nearly $1 billion. The proposal still needs to be approved by the Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman. The judge described the speed with which the settlement was reached as ‘beyond extraordinary’ and said he hoped to close the case legally by the first anniversary of the collapse, next month. The proposed settlement could grow larger as there are still efforts to reach an agreement with one other company according to the attorney. Earlier this year, an $83 million settlement was announced for the owners who lost property in the collapse to be paid by the condo association’s insurer and sale of the property. In the upcoming weeks, a breakdown of the settlement is expected to be sent to the families of the victims who can either choose to opt-in or out. Those who opt-in will be able to file claims.
SURFSIDE, FL
wfxb.com

January 6th Committee Issues Additional Subpoenas

The House select committee investigating the Capitol Riots has ordered subpoenas on 5 House Republicans. Those include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama. The committee has scheduled their dispositions for the end of May, it’s unknown whether or not they are planning to comply.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wfxb.com

Allegiant Air Extends Flight Schedule at Myrtle Beach International Airport

Allegiant Air has extended it’s seasonal summer flight schedule at some airports from MYR through February. Travelers heading to Albany International Airport and Lehigh Valley International Airport can catch flights from MYR until February 13th. Passengers heading to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and New York Stewart International Airport can fly through February 12th. Last year, the airline began to expand operations with service to those destinations throughout the entire month of November but now travelers heading to those destinations will have an opportunity to choose the airline during the holiday season.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Vote on ‘Women’s Health Protection Act’ Fails in Senate

A key vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act failed in the Senate yesterday. The final tally was 49 to 51 with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia joining with Republicans to vote against the measure and stop it from advancing. The proposed bill would have codified the right to access abortion into federal law and guarantee the right of health care providers to perform abortion services. A House-passed version of the bill also failed in the Senate in February. Manchin said he voted ‘no’ because the Democratic bill is ‘too broad’ and indicated he would support a codification of Roe V Wade but said the bill goes ‘too far’.
CONGRESS & COURTS

