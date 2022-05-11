ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncy, PA

Darlene K. “Ween” Dagle, 79

By Grenoble Funeral Home
 2 days ago

Darlene K. “Ween” Dagle, 79, of Muncy, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport. Born February 25, 1943 in Sunbury, she was a daughter of the late Robert F. and Shirley J. (Gass) Dagle. Ween was a 1961 graduate of Northumberland High...

Ruth J. Wheeland, 91

Ruth J. Wheeland, 91, of Loyalsock Township, passed away on May 11, 2022 at The Gatehouse. She was born March 1, 1931 in Williamsport, daughter of Bruce and Ina (Kilmer) Henry. Ruth retired as Loyalsock Township Secretary. She was the first woman Township Supervisor of Loyalsock Township. She was a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Thomas H. “Tim” Edwartoski, 70

Thomas H. “Tim” Edwartoski, 70, of Loyalsock Township, passed away May 5, 2022, at his residence. Born in Scranton, PA, on Nov. 28, 1951, Tim is the son of the late John and Marcella (Kosek) Edwartoski. He graduated from South Scranton Central Catholic High School and was a 1973 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University. Tim had been employed as a Terminal Manager for Yellow Freight Company. He enjoyed skiing and was a former member of the Williamsport Country Club where he was an avid golfer. Tim had a knack with tools since he was a young boy and enjoyed working on projects and fixing things. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Williamsport, where he was a minister of communion, and on the R.C.I.A. team. Tim was also a member of the Republican Club and the Polish Club, both of Williamsport.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Daniel F. “Dan” Markley, 67

Daniel F. “Dan” Markley, 67, of Williamsport, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Mary C. (Reifsnyder) Markley. Born April 14, 1955, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John O....
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Carol H. (High) Kibbe, 77

Carol H. (High) Kibbe, 77, of Jersey Shore, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport. She was born on May 8, 1945 in New York and was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Ruth (Birchfield) High. Carol graduated from Jersey Shore High School and had worked in Home Health Care and Truck Driving. She was a member of the Elks and enjoyed going to baseball games, rock and roll concerts and attending Broadway plays.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Martha Viola Smith, 105

Martha Viola Smith, 105, of Hughesville, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Muncy Place. Born January 26, 1917, in Danville, she is the daughter of the late Hiram J. Bird and Ruth E. (Fornwalt) Falls. Martha married Roy L. Smith in 1935 and shared 46 years of marriage.
HUGHESVILLE, PA
Taber Museum to Present Elaine Decker’s ‘Travel Back in Time’

The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host local historian Elaine Decker for its first Society Program of the season on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm in its Community Room. Elaine will be presenting “Travel Back in Time,” and as she explains, “Go...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Mr. Muncy and CI

Smiles, handshakes, and the din of conversation filled the room at the Genetti Hotel as, for the first time in two years, the Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance gathered for their 65th annual banquet. The yearly occasion provides the opportunity for the organization to celebrate and reflect upon individuals and groups who exemplify the lives and values of Brotherhood.
MUNCY, PA
Kenneth Eugene Williams (Ken), 90

Kenneth Eugene Williams (Ken), passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at UF Health The Villages Hospital, Florida. He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday Feb 14, 2022. Born in Oil City, PA in 1932, Ken attended and graduated from Sugarcreek Township High School where he met his first wife, Shirley Keith. They were married in 1952. Not long after, Ken was drafted and spent his service in South Korea where he was known for his sharp shooting skills. He and Shirley celebrated the birth of their son, Stephen in 1953. During this time he attended Tri-State College in Indiana with a focus on Engineering. His second son, Kevin Park was born in 1955.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Harold “Gene” Summerson, 87

Harold “Gene” Summerson, 87, of McElhattan passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Jersey Shore Hospital. Born July 9, 1934 in Renovo, he was a son of the late Harold “Whistle” and Violet Durendetto Summerson. On July 18, 1992, he married his love, the former Leotta...
MCELHATTAN, PA
Ballots, Watts Up, and Honors Earned

I couldn’t believe that a former president, and I’m talking Donald Trump, not Barack Obama, endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz for a senatorial spot here in the great state of Pennsylvania. I’d really like to know the behind-the-scenes truth about that one. But hey, if he’s your man, get out and cast your vote. That is the most important thing, as the May Primary season will have come and gone by the time you receive your next Webb Weekly.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
My Young Friend Ross

My wife has a good job, allowing me to have several part-time gigs. Whether it’s broadcasting football, writing a column, or coaching hoops — I have the opportunity to come in contact with so many great kids. It is one of the many joys. So good news travels fast, and I am very excited for my young friend — Ross Eyer from Muncy was recently named to the PIAA Class AA ALL-STATE first team. My man.
MUNCY, PA
Water Safety

The weather is heating up and families soon will be flocking to pools, lakes, and the beach to cool off. Swimming is fun but be aware that the potential for injury is there. Drowning is the leading cause of injury death in kids ages 1 to 4. Most drowning deaths for young children occur at pools. It takes just 25 seconds or less for a young child to slip underwater and drown.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

