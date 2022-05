First, it was the single. Then, it was the album. Now, Brett Eldredge will hit the road this summer on the Songs About You Tour. All three endeavors share the same name. The 24-date trek will kick off on June 19 in Wheaton, Ill. From there, the "Don't Ya" singer will zig-zag across the nation before wrapping the tour in Saginaw, Mich. on Sep. 24.

WHEATON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO