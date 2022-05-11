Lake Oswego, West Linn boys golfers win Class 6A state tournament berths

The Lakers and Lions go 1-2 at regionals; Lakeridge's Joey Swanson also headed to state.

There was no time to wait.

The Lake Oswego and West Linn boys golf teams had to get it done.

And get it done they did, with the Lakers winning the Special District 2 regional tournament, the Lions taking second and both earning Class 6A state tournament berths in the process. The regional was held at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn on Tuesday, May 10.

The Lakers won their way to state — set for Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis — by shooting 297, while the Lions placed second at 315.

The complete team scoring included: Lake Oswego 297, West Linn 297, Barlow 320, Canby 322, Clackamas 333 and David Douglas 354.

Lake Oswego stepped up at regionals and landed all five of their varsity players in the 70s, their efforts led by sophomore Adam Blackmore's 1-under-par 71; he was second overall. Blackmore was followed by senior Gavin Redpath at 74 (fourth overall), senior Simon Grey at 76 (tied for seventh), junior Tanner Frinell at 76 (tied for seventh), and senior Adam Wrenn at 79 (13th).

For West Linn, senior Arthur Venderby led the way with a 4-over-par 76 (tied for seventh). He was followed by senior Owen Caba at 78 (11th), senior Tyler Crawford at 80 (14th), senior Caleb Rusk at 81 (15th) and junior Harris Nichols at 82 (16th).

Individuals headed to state are Canby junior Jake Rogers (first at 70) and Lakeridge senior Joey Swanson (fourth at 74).

For Clackamas, Alex Lasko shot 74, followed by Kyle Tzeo at 81, Luke Clarizio at 85, Carson Long at 93 and Alex Souvannavong at 101.

Additional individual competitors at regionals included: Lakeridge's Nilay Naik at 77, Oregon City's Andy Austen at 79 and Oregon City's Trevin Welton at 88.

