ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Lake Oswego, West Linn boys golfers win Class 6A state tournament berths

By Miles Vance
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

The Lakers and Lions go 1-2 at regionals; Lakeridge's Joey Swanson also headed to state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dieY1_0fal3lEo00

There was no time to wait.

The Lake Oswego and West Linn boys golf teams had to get it done.

And get it done they did, with the Lakers winning the Special District 2 regional tournament, the Lions taking second and both earning Class 6A state tournament berths in the process. The regional was held at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn on Tuesday, May 10.

The Lakers won their way to state — set for Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis — by shooting 297, while the Lions placed second at 315.

The complete team scoring included: Lake Oswego 297, West Linn 297, Barlow 320, Canby 322, Clackamas 333 and David Douglas 354.

Lake Oswego stepped up at regionals and landed all five of their varsity players in the 70s, their efforts led by sophomore Adam Blackmore's 1-under-par 71; he was second overall. Blackmore was followed by senior Gavin Redpath at 74 (fourth overall), senior Simon Grey at 76 (tied for seventh), junior Tanner Frinell at 76 (tied for seventh), and senior Adam Wrenn at 79 (13th).

For West Linn, senior Arthur Venderby led the way with a 4-over-par 76 (tied for seventh). He was followed by senior Owen Caba at 78 (11th), senior Tyler Crawford at 80 (14th), senior Caleb Rusk at 81 (15th) and junior Harris Nichols at 82 (16th).

Individuals headed to state are Canby junior Jake Rogers (first at 70) and Lakeridge senior Joey Swanson (fourth at 74).

For Clackamas, Alex Lasko shot 74, followed by Kyle Tzeo at 81, Luke Clarizio at 85, Carson Long at 93 and Alex Souvannavong at 101.

Additional individual competitors at regionals included: Lakeridge's Nilay Naik at 77, Oregon City's Andy Austen at 79 and Oregon City's Trevin Welton at 88.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodburn, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Lake Oswego, OR
Sports
City
Oregon City, OR
City
West Linn, OR
City
Clackamas, OR
City
Canby, OR
City
Corvallis, OR
West Linn, OR
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Rogers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy