Circleville – A man was arrested after threatening a neighbor with a shotgun after calling 911 himself several times over people in his backyard. According to the Circleville Police department On May 8th, 2022 officers were dispatched to 348 East Franklin street four times, several times by the man who was arrested. Calvin Fyffe called 911 three times reporting that “he saw people in his backyard and they were attempting to break into his vehicle.” When police arrived they found no one around. A neighbor told police that he had been in his backyard talking to himself, making threats to shoot people. Police asked him if he had a gun and he said he had a shotgun in his home.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO