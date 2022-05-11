ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Daniel F. “Dan” Markley, 67

Daniel F. "Dan" Markley, 67
webbweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel F. “Dan” Markley, 67, of Williamsport, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Mary C. (Reifsnyder) Markley. Born April 14, 1955, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John...

webbweekly.com

webbweekly.com

Thomas H. “Tim” Edwartoski, 70

Thomas H. “Tim” Edwartoski, 70, of Loyalsock Township, passed away May 5, 2022, at his residence. Born in Scranton, PA, on Nov. 28, 1951, Tim is the son of the late John and Marcella (Kosek) Edwartoski. He graduated from South Scranton Central Catholic High School and was a 1973 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University. Tim had been employed as a Terminal Manager for Yellow Freight Company. He enjoyed skiing and was a former member of the Williamsport Country Club where he was an avid golfer. Tim had a knack with tools since he was a young boy and enjoyed working on projects and fixing things. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Williamsport, where he was a minister of communion, and on the R.C.I.A. team. Tim was also a member of the Republican Club and the Polish Club, both of Williamsport.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Ruth J. Wheeland, 91

Ruth J. Wheeland, 91

Ruth J. Wheeland, 91, of Loyalsock Township, passed away on May 11, 2022 at The Gatehouse. She was born March 1, 1931 in Williamsport, daughter of Bruce and Ina (Kilmer) Henry. Ruth retired as Loyalsock Township Secretary. She was the first woman Township Supervisor of Loyalsock Township. She was a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Piper Colt back in Lock Haven after 61 years away

LOCK HAVEN, PA – It’s a story fit for retelling at this June’s Sentimental Journey to Cub Haven: a Piper Colt built in Lock Haven in 1961 on Thursday made a final flight back to its birthplace, a gift from owner Bob Carlisle of Medina, Ohio to the Piper Aviation Museum.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
webbweekly.com

Carol H. (High) Kibbe, 77

Carol H. (High) Kibbe, 77, of Jersey Shore, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport. She was born on May 8, 1945 in New York and was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Ruth (Birchfield) High. Carol graduated from Jersey Shore High School and had worked in Home Health Care and Truck Driving. She was a member of the Elks and enjoyed going to baseball games, rock and roll concerts and attending Broadway plays.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
webbweekly.com

Darlene K. “Ween” Dagle, 79

Darlene K. “Ween” Dagle, 79, of Muncy, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport. Born February 25, 1943 in Sunbury, she was a daughter of the late Robert F. and Shirley J. (Gass) Dagle. Ween was a 1961 graduate of Northumberland High School. She worked for...
MUNCY, PA
Mr. Muncy and CI

Mr. Muncy and CI

Smiles, handshakes, and the din of conversation filled the room at the Genetti Hotel as, for the first time in two years, the Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance gathered for their 65th annual banquet. The yearly occasion provides the opportunity for the organization to celebrate and reflect upon individuals and groups who exemplify the lives and values of Brotherhood.
MUNCY, PA
webbweekly.com

Martha Viola Smith, 105

Martha Viola Smith, 105, of Hughesville, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Muncy Place. Born January 26, 1917, in Danville, she is the daughter of the late Hiram J. Bird and Ruth E. (Fornwalt) Falls. Martha married Roy L. Smith in 1935 and shared 46 years of marriage.
HUGHESVILLE, PA
webbweekly.com

Kenneth Eugene Williams (Ken), 90

Kenneth Eugene Williams (Ken), passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at UF Health The Villages Hospital, Florida. He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday Feb 14, 2022. Born in Oil City, PA in 1932, Ken attended and graduated from Sugarcreek Township High School where he met his first wife, Shirley Keith. They were married in 1952. Not long after, Ken was drafted and spent his service in South Korea where he was known for his sharp shooting skills. He and Shirley celebrated the birth of their son, Stephen in 1953. During this time he attended Tri-State College in Indiana with a focus on Engineering. His second son, Kevin Park was born in 1955.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

6 from Schuylkill County Receive Nursing Pin from Bloomsburg University

On Saturday, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania celebrated 104 graduating nursing students with a nursing pinning ceremony in Haas Center for the Arts on campus. Nursing students receive their pin through a "pinning ceremony" which is a way to celebrate their accomplishments as well as a way to look forward to their future as professional nurses.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New state representative coming to 107th District

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — After redistricting, the Pennsylvania House 107th District now includes parts of Northumberland and Schuylkill Counties. Republican Kurt Masser has held this seat since 2010 but decided not to run for reelection. Two Republicans hope to win the seat — Joanne Stehr and Ron Tanney.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Marie Shardae Harris, 32

Marie Shardae Harris, 32, of Lock Haven, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 in East Keating Twp., Clinton County. Born April 22, 1990 in Athens, Tennessee, Marie was the daughter of Mary Susan Farley Helt of Lock Haven and Frank Gibson Helt, who preceded her in death June 19, 2020.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
webbweekly.com

Taber Museum to Present Elaine Decker’s ‘Travel Back in Time’

The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host local historian Elaine Decker for its first Society Program of the season on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm in its Community Room. Elaine will be presenting “Travel Back in Time,” and as she explains, “Go...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Pastor plans ministry on 'Angel of Ashland' property

ASHLAND, Pa. — Before abortion was legal, people from all over the world, including movie stars and the political elite, flocked to Ashland, Pennsylvania to see Dr. Robert Spencer. The land where Spencer's clinic once stood has new owners and a new purpose. He was known as "The Angel...
ASHLAND, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after motorcycle crash in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lycoming County. Officials say a motorcycle and a garbage truck collided just before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lycoming Creek Road and Mahaffey Lane near Williamsport. The motorcyclist did not survive. Police in Lycoming County...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Where is the cheapest gas in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gas prices have continued to rise since reaching the $4 mark in March. If you’re looking where to find gas for your vehicle at the lowest price in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area, look no further. Data compiled by Gas Buddy is offering the latest on the cheapest gas near you. Below is a […]
SCRANTON, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Quran Geddy, age 26, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Monday to 144 months imprisonment to be followed by four years of supervised release by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann, for his role in distributing fentanyl in Lycoming County.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
iheart.com

Weiss Markets To Build, Remodel And Expand Stores

(Sunbury, PA) -- A Pennsylvania grocery chain says it's sending about 150-million dollars to improve its stores. The president of Weis Markets announced at a recent shareholders' meeting that new stores will be built and existing ones will see remodeling and expansion. Johnathan Weis says his budget includes four new stores, five major remodels and the addition of eight fuel centers. He also says sales have increased by a little more than 18 percent.
SUNBURY, PA

