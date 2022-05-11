Family of slain officer Jacai Colson settles with Prince George’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a Prince Georges County woman for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at two buildings in Maryland, according to authorities. The charges stem from two arson investigations that were launched following separate firebomings in October 2021, fire officials said. The Maryland State Apprehension Team assisted with the arrest. Latrice Joneah Williams, 20, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested on multiple charges, including Arson 1st Degree and Manufacturing and Possession of a Destructive Device, fire officials said. State investigators allege that she attempted to inflict damage on a house in the 3800 block of Shiner Court in Waldorf, Maryland,...

