Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday called on Congress to "be like Illinois" and codify abortion access into federal law. "It's long past time for this nation to codify Roe into federal law," Pritzker said at a Fairview Heights abortion clinic. "Basic rights of women to control their own bodies are about to be stripped away." The Women's Health Protection Act that was before Congress Wednesday would have protected an individual's ability to determine whether to continue or end a pregnancy and prevent states from acting to remove or alter abortion protections in the future. But the legislation did not pass the Senate, falling by a vote of 49-51 after Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin joined Republicans in voting no. Democrats do not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a Republican filibuster.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO