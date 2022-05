Fidelity Investments is bolstering its North Carolina headcount with plans to bring on up to 1,700 new employees in the state, according to news reports. The majority of the new hires will be based in the company’s Research Triangle Park campus, WRAL TechWire writes, citing Leslie Lillard Walden, vice president of regional public affairs for Fidelity Investments. In addition, some of the new hires will be remote-based technology positions and some will be based in Charlotte, she said, according to the web publication.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO