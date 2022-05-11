ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gene McLaurin named to Business North Carolina’s Power List

By Matthew Sasser Staff Writer
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Gene McLaurin as chairman of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina last year.

ROCKINGHAM — Gene McLaurin, chairman of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and president of Quality Oil and Gas Co., was named to Business North Carolina’s 2022 power list.

The list profiles the state’s most influential business leaders across 18 categories, including agriculture, economic development, education, healthcare information technology, law, media and communications, transportation and more.

“It’s an honor to be listed,” McLaurin said, also crediting EDPNC CEO Chris Chung, Vice President Business, Recruitment & Development Melissa Smith and Vice President of Tourism Wit Tuttell for also appearing on the list. “I’m honored to be a part of that team.”

While the power list focuses primarily on urban areas, McLaurin said it was his strong advocacy for rural North Carolina that led to his position as chairman for the EDPNC. He was appointed chairman by Gov. Roy Cooper in March of of 2021.

“We have made sure that the rural areas have had every opportunity to recruit new jobs,” McLaurin said. “We’re having some real success,” McLaurin continued, referencing Cooper’s announcement this Tuesday that Champion Home Builders will create 182 jobs in Scotland County.

In North Carolina, 80 counties are considered rural, which makes the state the second-largest rural population in the country behind Texas.

McLaurin said the key behind the success of the EDPNC has been individuals working together in a bipartisan manner.

“Economic development is not about partisanship,” McLaurin said. “It’s about creating economic opportunities for people in North Carolina.”

Since Jan. 1, North Carolina has announced projects worth over $7 billion in capital investments and over 15,000 jobs.

On Tuesday, McLaurin penned a column in Business North Carolina emphasizing the importance of bipartisanship.

“It is not enough to look at the here and now, we must keep in mind the bigger picture for our state,” McLaurin wrote. “We need to be open-minded and welcoming of new people and opportunities. Companies are looking for more diversity on every level, including geography and recreation, of which North Carolina has in abundance.”

In his profile, McLaurin said that the key to success is to hire the very best people and give them the support and flexibility to perform and adapt.

“Creating the right culture is key to success in any organization,” McLaurin, who served as Rockingham’s mayor from 1997 to 2013, wrote.

McLaurin shared that the three people he would most like to share a meal with are Barack Obama, Warren Buffet and Tom Hanks, and he mentioned that Discovery Place KIDS children’s museum in Rockingham is a prime example of what can be accomplished in a small rural community where everyone works together.

