Orca Security Unveils Context-Aware Shift Left Security to Identify and Prevent Cloud Application Security Issues Earlier

By Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Dark Reading
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR – May 11th, 2022 – Orca Security, the cloud security innovation leader, today announced the industry’s first cloud security solution to provide context-aware Shift Left Security for cloud infrastructure and applications. Orca Security helps DevOps teams understand the potential impact of security issues on cloud application production environments, and...

www.darkreading.com

