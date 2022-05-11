ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

H Cook Anderson: Bird in Reader Pic photo was incorrectly identified

laconiadailysun.com
 2 days ago

The bird photo on page two of...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Reader Pic#The Daily Sun
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
PopCrush

Baby Zebra Dies at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Following Ostrich Chase: Report

A baby zebra reportedly passed away after being chased by an ostrich at Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge. According to a report, numerous eyewitnesses posted in a Disney Facebook group about a young zebra that died. The zebra was allegedly being chased by an ostrich that ran into a fence at the hotel. Zebras are similar to horses in the sense that at high running speeds, they can easily injure themselves when running into an object.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Bull Elk Takes A Run At Park Ranger’s Vehicle

Lately, park rangers seem to have more problems with the people than the wildlife…. Whether its some drunk person trying to ride a bison or an idiot getting too close a grizzly bear to get a picture for the ‘Gram. I mean, it happens at every national park. But Elk are known to cause a little bit of trouble sometimes, and depending on the time of year, they can get aggressive.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Bull Elk And Horse Get Into Heated Staredown Through The Fence At Pennsylvania Campground

I feel like that is an unfair match up. Not because of any crazy size different, that way they actually match up fairly even. However, Elk carry those certified weapons on their heads that they are more than willing to use. A horse wouldn’t stand a chance. This video shows a good reason why a person keeps their horses behind a good fence at all times. It wouldn’t be very nice coming home to find your horse tried to play […] The post Bull Elk And Horse Get Into Heated Staredown Through The Fence At Pennsylvania Campground first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Florida alligator tries to take a bite out of GoPro camera

An alligator in Florida was caught on camera attempting to take a bite out of a GoPro camera being used by a wildlife photographer. Bobby Wummer, a wildlife photographer, was attempting to get a close-up video of the alligator while at the Big Cypress National Preserve when the alligator made its move for the camera, according to FOX 35 Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Parent Got Backlash For Buying Kitchen Set For Son & Reddit is Appropriately Fuming

Click here to read the full article. A parent’s simple decision to buy a children’s kitchen set has led to disappointing backlash. The unfortunate story was posted on Reddit by the parent in question, who has a two-year-old son with a curiosity about cooking. “One of his favorite pastimes are playing with pots and pans and utensils and moving the stove controls and anything kitchen related,” the Reddit user wrote. “To keep fueling his curiosity I was looking into getting him a play kitchen set.” When the user’s family found out, there was immediate backlash and comments were made that it...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outdoor Life

Fisherman Catches Giant 5-Pound Redear Sunfish on Lake Havasu

Zac Mickle caught a monster redear sunfish on Lake Havasu, which sits on the Arizona and California state line. The lake is perhaps the most renowned panfish water in the country. It appears on almost every panfish fanatics bucket list of places they want to fish, and for good reason. It yields giant fish each season.
HOBBIES
a-z-animals.com

Partridge vs Pheasant: The Key Differences

The partridge and the pheasant are some of the most common game birds in the world, but few besides hunters know their differences! These two birds are incredibly closely related and represent larger groups of various birds with similar features. Today, we are going to take a look at both the partridge and the pheasant and see what makes them unique. Let’s explore the partridge vs the pheasant and their differences.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy