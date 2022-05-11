ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Rebecca Blank weighs in on 'enormous' NCAA changes, NIL as she gets set to leave Wisconsin

By TODD D. MILEWSKI tmilewski@madison.com
 3 days ago
Chancellor Rebecca Blank speaks during the UW-Madison spring commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium in 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Rebecca Blank isn't sure what's coming next in college athletics but as she prepares to leave her job as UW-Madison chancellor, she said there will be challenges for her successor.

Blank, who's due to become president at Northwestern after wrapping up her duties at UW in late May, said Wednesday that schools are struggling to keep up with changes in athletics. A new landscape including player marketing opportunities and increased freedom of movement between schools already has arrived, with a reworked NCAA framework likely to bring deeper upheaval.

"All of college athletics is in the midst of enormous change and I don't know where it's going," Blank said in a farewell news conference at Bascom Hall. "There are a whole bunch of legislative issues out there, there are a whole bunch of lawsuits out there that could get settled in any number of ways. So it's really hard to have a crystal ball on this one right now."

Blank figures to be deeply involved in determining how things proceed at national and conference levels. She's a member of the NCAA Board of Governors and will continue a two-year term as chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors after her move to Northwestern.

She credited former UW athletic director Barry Alvarez and his successor, Chris McIntosh, along with Badgers coaches for running an athletics program that has a reported 91% graduation rate for players.

"This is the sort of student-athlete program that any school should want to run," Blank said.

She hired McIntosh in 2021 to replace Alvarez, insisting on secrecy during a two-month job search. The hire elevated Alvarez's former deputy but it wasn't universally praised. Members of the Black Leadership Council of Dane County argued that the search was tainted by Alvarez's support for McIntosh and said UW failed to recognize the protests of players and coaches of color.

Viewed through an athletics lens, Blank's nine-year tenure at UW has been tied into the push for changes in compensation for athletes. She has a long history of supporting protections of amateurism in college sports and often has spoken against "pay-for-play" structures.

She said in 2015 that she was in favor of a salary cap on college coaches as their earnings reached into the millions of dollars per year. An NCAA rule limiting coaching salaries was struck down by a federal court in 1998.

"People who want to make those kinds of salaries need to be in professional sports," Blank told USA Today in 2015. "I'm a losing voice on that right now."

Blank briefly created a stir in 2018 when she testified in a federal trial on the NCAA policy limiting athlete compensation to the cost of attendance that UW-Madison would have to weigh continuing its membership with the NCAA if that cap was invalidated.

"It's not clear that we would continue to run an athletic program," Blank said in her testimony, according to Law360.com. "We're not interested in professional sports. We're interested in student-athletes."

UW-Madison issued a statement the following day in part to clarify that the school did not plan to halt its sports teams.

Some states passed laws governing the emerging name, image and likeness rights battle and in 2020, Blank told the UW Athletic Board that the NCAA needed federal legislation to ensure a level playing field. But she didn't have high hopes in dealing with members of Congress.

"I can promise you, most of them are completely ignorant of the economic models of these programs," Blank told the Athletic Board in 2020. "They think schools are rolling in money, and they're very surprised to learn that there's only something like 12 to 15 schools that are self-sufficient in their athletic costs."

UW generally has run its athletic programs with a surplus but needed a $20 million, no-interest loan from campus to even out last year's balance sheet during the pandemic. The athletic department's operating budget for 2022-23 is projected at $148 million.

NIL was rolling toward full speed in 2021 when Blank said there was little disagreement that the rules needed to be loosened with some "guardrails." She predicted "several years, I think, of change and controversy" ahead for college athletics.

Blank said Wednesday that the implementation of name, image and likeness policies has gone "reasonably well" at UW.

"A good number of our students have really taken advantage of that freedom," she said. "I think that's a very good thing."

Her future employer and the one she's about to leave will meet in football during Northwestern's Homecoming on Oct. 8.

"While I have cheered as loudly as possible with the Badgers every time that I wear red, when I get to Northwestern I do expect to be cheering loudly for purple," she said.

