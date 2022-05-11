ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustang, OK

Oklahoma's Mackenzie Donihoo Will Not Return to Team This Season

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhEPK_0fakcVDF00

Head coach Patty Gasso confirmed on Wednesday that Donihoo would not be coming back to the team again this year.

Largely speculated, and now confirmed.

Oklahoma utility player Mackenzie Donihoo , who played a vital role in the Sooners’ 2021 national title run, will not be returning to the team this season, head coach Patty Gasso confirmed to reporters on Wednesday.

“You will not see her again this season,” Gasso said. “And that’s pretty much all I’ll say about it.”

Donihoo had not been with the team for the last month, last appearing in a game on April 10 against Texas Tech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5GyM_0fakcVDF00
Mackenzie Donihoo

John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

The following week, the Mustang, OK native didn’t travel with the team to a road series at Texas, thus beginning her absence from the team.

Last year, Donihoo hit .438 with nine home runs and 45 RBIs - bursting onto the scene in the postseason and especially in the Women’s College World Series.

But, in 2022, her numbers declined to a .250 average with just one home run, eventually seeing her playing time begin to wane.

It is unclear at this time if she will look to return to the program for next year, but that certainly appears unlikely at the present moment.

SI Sooners will provide more details on the situation as they become available.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Mustang, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Mustang, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Gasso
News On 6

OSU Takes Down Texas, Sets Up Bedlam Match-Up For Big 12 Title

The Oklahoma State Cowgirl softball team defeated Texas 6-1 in the Big 12 Conference semifinals to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Title Game. The Cowgirls will face in-state rival Oklahoma for the crown. The game is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Offers 2025 Quarterback Sawyer Anderson

High school freshmen aren’t supposed to do the things that Sawyer Anderson did this past season. Anderson, a quarterback in the 2025 class, led Parish Episcopal (Texas) to a state title this past season while throwing for 2,961 yards and 32 touchdowns. And Friday, Anderson announced Oklahoma State joined the mix of programs that have extended an offer.
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Texas Tech
Yardbarker

Texas Transfer Tre Mitchell Commits to Big 12 Rival

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team suffered a major setback earlier this season when big man Tre Mitchell took an indefinite leave of absence, just before a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, after entering the transfer portal on April 20, Mitchell has committed and signed with West...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy