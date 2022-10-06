ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL on Amazon: How to watch Thursday Night Football this season

By James Parks
 4 days ago

Thursday Night Football looks a little different as the 2022 NFL schedule gets underway. Starting this season, Amazon Prime is the exclusive home of the league's Thursday night package.

Originally set to start in the 2023 NFL season, Amazon and the NFL agreed to start the new arrangement this fall instead.

This marks the first time that the NFL will play games locked behind a subscription service. Amazon has carried games before, but always in tandem with a live broadcast on a network TV channel.

It's a big change for the NFL and its fans, who will have to subscribe to Amazon Prime in order to see the league's Thursday Night Football games.

How to watch Thursday Night Football

To watch Thursday Night Football games, you will need an Amazon Prime account and subscription. From there, you can select the game on the Prime landing page when it's being played live.

Thursday Night Football will continue to kick off at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time, though teams and times are subject to change.

How to access the game

First, log into your Amazon account and go to the Amazon Prime Video section. If you're not a member, you will have to join.

Prime offers two forms of membership: $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Prime Video membership alone is $8.99 per month.

Once you access the Prime Video section, there will be a prompt at the top of the page to view the live Thursday Night Football broadcast.

Thursday Night Football announcers

This year, the NFL scored a pair of high-profile names to call its Thursday games. Al Michaels comes over from NBC, where he was working Sunday Night Football, to do play-by-play, and Kirk Herbstreit will provide color analysis alongside.

Herbstreit will also be providing college football commentary for ESPN this season.

Thursday Night Football schedule

Week 2

Chargers at Chiefs, Sept. 15

Week 3

Steelers at Browns, Sept. 22

Week 4

Dolphins at Bengals, Sept. 29

Week 5

Colts at Broncos, Oct. 6

Week 6

Commanders at Bears, Oct. 13

Week 7

Saints at Cardinals, Oct. 20

Week 8

Ravens at Buccaneers, Oct. 27

Week 9

Eagles at Texans, Nov. 3

Week 10

Falcons at Panthers, Nov. 10

Week 11

Titans at Packers, Nov. 17

Week 12

Patriots at Vikings, Nov. 24 (NBC)

Week 13

Bills at Patriots, Dec. 1

Week 14

Raiders at Rams, Dec. 8

Week 15

49ers at Seahawks, Dec. 15

Week 16

Jaguars at Jets, Dec. 22

Week 17

Cowboys at Titans, Dec. 29

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Postgame News

Ezekiel Elliott had a pretty great postgame quote following Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Elliott was asked if it's frustrating to hear the Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott discourse. His response was epic. “We’re the Cowboys....
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Falcons lineman 'unnecessarily' threw Tom Brady to ground, ref says

TAMPA, Fla. -- Referee Jerome Boger said Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of his explanation for the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in the Bucs' win Sunday. The Falcons were down...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Is Going To Be Fired

An NFL head coach is reportedly going to be fired, as it's now a matter of "when," not "if." Pro Football Talk reports that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not long for Carolina. The former college football head coach will reportedly be fired soon. "Now hearing it's a matter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 6 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. The sixth week of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Tennessee's dominant win at LSU, Ohio State's thrashing at Michigan State and Alabama's near-loss at Texas A&M. Following the Week 6 games, ESPN's computer...
FOOTBALL
