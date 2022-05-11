Effects of bone turnover status on the efficacy and safety of denosumab among haemodialysis patients

The rapid increase patients with arrythmia, especially those with atrial fibrillation (AF), has been a globally significant concern in the aged society. AF is a leading cause of cardiogenic cerebral embolism [1], resulting with a considerable possibility in severe subsequent complications and mortality. AF and heart failure share common risk factors, suggesting interchangeable impacts for incidence and progression [2]. Elderly age and hypertension are the strongest risk factors for AF [3], which develops depending on the duration and severity of hypertension [4]. Meanwhile, blood pressure (BP) control has been demonstrated to have advantages in delaying the development of AF [5] and improving the prognosis of AF [6]. Thus, there is no doubt about the particular importance of BP control for AF patients. In recent clinical settings and out-of-office environments, the use of automated or electronic BP devices (ABPDs) has widely spread owing to many supportive factors, such as the movement to eliminate mercury devices; the abilities to provide objective determinations and concurrently determine pulse rate; the ease and convenience of use; patient needs for self- and out-of-office measurements; the automatic operation, especially during sleep; and links with IT (information technology) systems. No one would deny that most BP information in both clinical and out-of-office settings is obtained by ABPDs. This is also the case for arrhythmic patients, which is why the accuracy of ABPDs in patients with arrythmia is a major issue.

