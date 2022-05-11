ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Effects of bone turnover status on the efficacy and safety of denosumab among haemodialysis patients

By Mayuko Hori
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenosumab is reported to increase bone mineral density (BMD) among haemodialysis patients; however, hypocalcaemia is a serious adverse effect among chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. Identifying which patients will show greater improvement in BMD is important. We enrolled 84 haemodialysis patients with osteoporosis in our study. 28 patients initiated denosumab treatment...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

A long unsolved major issue in blood pressure measurement: the accuracy in patients with arrythmia

The rapid increase patients with arrythmia, especially those with atrial fibrillation (AF), has been a globally significant concern in the aged society. AF is a leading cause of cardiogenic cerebral embolism [1], resulting with a considerable possibility in severe subsequent complications and mortality. AF and heart failure share common risk factors, suggesting interchangeable impacts for incidence and progression [2]. Elderly age and hypertension are the strongest risk factors for AF [3], which develops depending on the duration and severity of hypertension [4]. Meanwhile, blood pressure (BP) control has been demonstrated to have advantages in delaying the development of AF [5] and improving the prognosis of AF [6]. Thus, there is no doubt about the particular importance of BP control for AF patients. In recent clinical settings and out-of-office environments, the use of automated or electronic BP devices (ABPDs) has widely spread owing to many supportive factors, such as the movement to eliminate mercury devices; the abilities to provide objective determinations and concurrently determine pulse rate; the ease and convenience of use; patient needs for self- and out-of-office measurements; the automatic operation, especially during sleep; and links with IT (information technology) systems. No one would deny that most BP information in both clinical and out-of-office settings is obtained by ABPDs. This is also the case for arrhythmic patients, which is why the accuracy of ABPDs in patients with arrythmia is a major issue.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Damaged Liver Tissue Restored Faster Than Ever With Cellular Regeneration Therapy

Salk scientists improve liver regeneration in mice, which could lead to new treatments for liver disease. Mammals can’t typically regenerate organs as efficiently as other vertebrates, such as fish and lizards. Now, Salk scientists have found a way to partially reset liver cells to more youthful states—allowing them to heal damaged tissue at a faster rate than previously observed. The findings, published in the journal Cell Reports on April 26, 2022, reveal that the use of reprogramming molecules can improve cell growth, resulting in greater liver tissue regeneration in mice.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Glutathione prevents high glucose-induced pancreatic fibrosis by suppressing pancreatic stellate cell activation via the ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD pathway

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to Î²-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFÎ² signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, Î²-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFÎ² signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFÎ² pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of Î±-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFÎ² pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Bone#Bone Health#Bone Fractures#Bone Disease#Bone Resorption#Ckd#Bmd#Denosumab#Btm#Ci
MedicalXpress

New minimally invasive treatments offer hope for patients with severe heart valve disease

National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) now offers two new procedures—TricValve and TriClipTM—bringing a comprehensive suite of treatment options, ranging from medication therapies, minimally invasive (percutaneous or transcatheter) procedures, and surgical treatments to repair or replace the damaged valve, to patients with severe tricuspid valve problems. Being the early adopter for advanced valve therapies, NHCS was the first in Asia to introduce Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), also known as Percutaneous Aortic Valve Replacement (PAVR) in 2009, and also to perform minimally invasive heart valve repair using the MitraClip system in 2011.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mechanisms and clinical implications of intervertebral disc calcification

Low back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide. Intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration is often associated with low back pain but is sometimes asymptomatic. IVD calcification is an often overlooked disc phenotype that might have considerable clinical impact. IVD calcification is not a rare finding in ageing or in degenerative and scoliotic spinal conditions, but is often ignored and under-reported. IVD calcification may lead to stiffer IVDs and altered segmental biomechanics, more severe IVD degeneration, inflammation and low back pain. Calcification is not restricted to the IVD but is also observed in the degeneration of other cartilaginous tissues, such as joint cartilage, and is involved in the tissue inflammatory process. Furthermore, IVD calcification may also affect the vertebral endplate, leading to Modic changes (non-neoplastic subchondral vertebral bone marrow lesions) and the generation of pain. Such effects in the spine might develop in similar ways to the development of subchondral marrow lesions of the knee, which are associated with osteoarthritis-related pain. We propose that IVD calcification is a phenotypic biomarker of clinically relevant disc degeneration and endplate changes. As IVD calcification has implications for the management and prognosis of degenerative spinal changes and could affect targeted therapeutics and regenerative approaches for the spine, awareness of IVD calcification should be raised in the spine community.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction to: Long non-coding RNA KRT19P3 suppresses proliferation and metastasis through COPS7A-mediated NF-ÎºB pathway in gastric cancer

The authors mistakenly uploaded the representative images of the si-KRT19P3-1 group (Fig. 3B SGC7901 migration and invasion). The authors have restored the correct Transwell images in Fig. 3B as below. This correction does not influence the results of our study's conclusion. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Place
Tokyo, JP
Nature.com

sCD13 role in arthritis mediated via bradykinin receptor

CD13 (N-aminopeptidase), originally identified as a marker for myeloid lineage cells, also circulates in a soluble form (sCD13) that is shed by synovial fibroblasts and has previously been shown to contribute to the pathogenesis of inflammatory arthritis. New research identifies B1 bradykinin receptor (B1R) as the G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) through which the arthritogenic actions of sCD13 are mediated, and suggests the sCD13"“B1R axis could be a target for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Long use of continuous positive airway pressure protects against the development of treatment-requiring retinopathy of prematurity

Although preterm infant mortality is low, the proportion of patients with treatment-requiring retinopathy of prematurity (TR-ROP) is high in Japan. Various multicenter studies have reported the risk factors for TR-ROP; however, no large-scale studies have been conducted in Japan. We retrospectively analyzed 13,645 infants born at"‰<"‰28Â weeks' gestation (January 1, 2009"“December 31, 2018), and registered in the Neonatal Research Network of Japan database. TR-ROP was defined as ROP requiring retinal laser photocoagulation and/or intravitreal anti-vasoendothelial growth factor drugs. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed to identify factors associated with TR-ROP development. The median gestational age of enrolled infants was 26Â weeks (interquartile range [IQR], 24"“27Â weeks), median birth weight was 760Â g (IQR, 620"“918Â g). Proportion of patients with TR-ROP was 30.3%. TR-ROP was significantly associated with birth at"‰<"‰26Â weeks' gestational age (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.54), blood transfusion (aOR 1.49), invasive ventilation"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days (aOR 1.41), sepsis (aOR 1.29), birth weight"‰<"‰750Â g (aOR 1.28), intraventricular hemorrhage (aOR 1.33), delayed achievement of full enteral feeding"‰>"‰14Â days (aOR 1.28), and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days (aOR 0.79). Supplemental oxygen"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days was not associated with TR-ROP development. Lower gestational age at birth and birth weight, blood transfusion, prolonged invasive ventilation, sepsis, intraventricular hemorrhage, and delayed achievement of full enteral feeding were risk factors for TR-ROP, whereas CPAP use was protective against TR-ROP.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficient free electron laser

A single-pass free electron laser operating at 0.16 THz with an energy efficiency of ~10% promises compact and high-power sources in the terahertz spectral region. In contrast to the flourishing development of optical light"“matter studies, which mainly focus on exciting and manipulating atoms and valence electrons, the progress in controlling collective motions and dynamics of phonons and magnons in materials has been hindered by the scarcity of suitable radiation sources1 operating in the terahertz spectrum (0.1 to 10 THz). In addition, the growing demand for nonlinear and non-resonant excitation and control of materials requires terahertz sources with improved efficiency and higher output powers2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: MicroRNA gene expression during retinoic acid-induced differentiation of human acute promyelocytic leukemia

Following the publication of this article, it was noted that the U6 Northern Blotting control was used more than once in Figs. 2a and 2e. The authors have carried out repeat experiments and results are consistent with the initial result reported and validated independently by other groups. The corrected version of Figs. 2a and 2e are provided below.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coronavirus ‘ghosts’ found lingering in the gut

Scientists are studying whether long COVID could be linked to viral fragments found in the body months after initial infection. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the chaos of the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, oncologist and geneticist Ami Bhatt was intrigued by widespread...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cell-free DNA cues for gene expression

Cell-free DNA 'fragmentomics' empowers cancer detection and classification. Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed by cancer cells into the blood offers promising biomarkers. To combat the challenges of low concentration and high noise, previous studies aggregated the coverage signals at the transcription start sites of hundreds to thousands of tissue-specific genes to infer tissue of origin, notes Ash Alizadeh, a researcher at the Stanford School of Medicine. "These groundbreaking studies raised many new questions, such as if one can predict RNA expression levels of individual genes from cfDNA profiles," adds Alizadeh.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dual targeting of IKAROS and MENIN in MLL-r AML

The transcription factor IKAROS is essential to maintaining a leukemogenic gene-expression profile mediated by transcription factors encoded by HOXA@ and MEIS1 in MLL1-rearranged (MLL-r) acute myeloid leukemia. Pharmacological degradation of IKAROS increases the effectiveness of inhibitors of the MLL1"“MENIN protein"“protein interaction, which leads to more-robust disruption of leukemogenic transcriptional networks and enhanced therapeutic benefit in preclinical models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: "Molding" immunity-modulation of mucosal and systemic immunity by the intestinal mycobiome in health and disease

Correction to: Mucosal Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41385-022-00515-w, published online 26 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. At the end of the Acknowledgements section, it should be included: "Figures created with BioRender.com (https://biorender.com/)". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Mitochondrial base editor induces substantial nuclear off-target mutations

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. DddA-derived cytosine base editors (DdCBEs), which are fusions of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reporting T cell proliferation

A genetic tracing approach follows the division history of cells in vivo. Upon antigen encounter, naive CD8+ T cells differentiate into effector cells (Teff), a small population of which then contracts into a central memory pool (Tcm) after antigen clearing. Technical advances have enable tracing families of T cells derived from the same T cell clone over time, but reconstructing the division history of T cells in vivo has so far remained a challenge.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of age and gender on body composition indices as predictors of mortality in middle-aged and old people

To determine whether body composition indices interact with age and gender as a predictor of all-cause mortality, 1200 participants at least 40Â years of age were recruited in 2009 and 2010. A multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis device was used to measure each participant's body composition indices, including the fat mass index (FMI), fat free mass index (FFMI), skeletal muscle mass index (SMMI), and visceral fat area index (VFAI). A baseline questionnaire was used to collect demographic information about lifestyle habits, socioeconomic status, and medical conditions. All claimed records of death from 2009 to 2018 in the National Health Insurance Research Databank were identified. The all-cause mortality rate was 8.67% after a mean follow-up period of 5.86"‰Â±"‰2.39 person-years. The Cox proportional hazard model analysis showed significantly negative associations between FFMI or SMMI with all-cause mortality in the total group and those aged"‰\(\geq\)"‰65 y/o. The FFMI and SMMI were negative predictors of mortality in both genders. The FMI and VFAI were positive predictors of mortality exclusively in females. In conclusion, the SMMI is a better predictor of mortality than the BMI, FMI, and FFMI, especially in older adults. A higher fat mass or visceral fat distribution may predict higher mortality in females.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy