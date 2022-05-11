ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

EMI characteristics analysis and suppression technique of magnetic near-field coupling in power delivery adapter

By Qingbin Chen
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the continuous improvement of the power density of the power delivery (PD) adapter, switching frequency increases and volume decreases. The EMI issues caused by magnetic near-field coupling effects have become bottlenecks in the PD adapter's EMI suppression. In this paper, the coupling characteristics of the magnetic field are deeply analyzed,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Monte Carlo study of the pseudogap and superconductivity emerging from quantum magnetic fluctuations

The origin of the pseudogap behavior, found in many high-Tc superconductors, remains one of the greatest puzzles in condensed matter physics. One possible mechanism is fermionic incoherence, which near a quantum critical point allows pair formation but suppresses superconductivity. Employing quantum Monte Carlo simulations of a model of itinerant fermions coupled to ferromagnetic spin fluctuations, represented by a quantum rotor, we report numerical evidence of pseudogap behavior, emerging from pairing fluctuations in a quantum-critical non-Fermi liquid. Specifically, we observe enhanced pairing fluctuations and a partial gap opening in the fermionic spectrum. However, the system remains non-superconducting until reaching a much lower temperature. In the pseudogap regime the system displays a "gap-filling" rather than "gap-closing" behavior, similar to the one observed in cuprate superconductors. Our results present direct evidence of the pseudogap state, driven by superconducting fluctuations.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Three-dimensional energy gap and origin of charge-density wave in kagome superconductor KVSb

Kagome lattices offer a fertile ground to explore exotic quantum phenomena associated with electron correlation and band topology. The recent discovery of superconductivity coexisting with charge-density wave (CDW) in the kagome metals KV3Sb5, RbV3Sb5, and CsV3Sb5 suggests an intriguing entanglement of electronic order and superconductivity. However, the microscopic origin of CDW, a key to understanding the superconducting mechanism and its possible topological nature, remains elusive. Here, we report angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy of KV3Sb5 and demonstrate a substantial reconstruction of Fermi surface in the CDW state that accompanies the formation of small three-dimensional pockets. The CDW gap exhibits a periodicity of undistorted Brillouin zone along the out-of-plane wave vector, signifying a dominant role of the in-plane inter-saddle-point scattering to the mechanism of CDW. The characteristics of experimental band dispersion can be captured by first-principles calculations with the inverse star-of-David structural distortion. The present result indicates a direct link between the low-energy excitations and CDW, and puts constraints on the microscopic theory of superconductivity in alkali-metal kagome lattices.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Pancharatnam"“Berry phase reversal via opposite-chirality-coexisted superstructures

Recently discovered reflective Pancharatnam"“Berry phase (PB phase) from chiral anisotropic media (e.g., cholesteric liquid crystal, CLC) has aroused great interest in the emerging frontier of planar optics. However, the single chirality of common CLCs results in the intrinsic limitation of the same spin-selective PB phase manipulation, which means the reversal of the input spin cannot realize the conjugated PB phase. In this work, an innovative scheme based on opposite-chirality-coexisted superstructures is proposed to simultaneously modulate orthogonal circular polarization and get PB phase reversal. Through refilling CLC into a washed-out polymer network with opposite chirality and delicate photo-patterned structures, reflective optical vortex (OV) with opposite topological charges and vector beams with conjugated spiral PB phases are efficiently generated depending on the incident polarization. Furthermore, OV holograms are encoded to reconstruct polarization-selective OV arrays, indicating the strong capability of such opposite-chirality-coexisted anisotropic media. This work provides a new compact platform for planar optics, and sheds light on the architectures and functionalities of chiral superstructures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clustering and halogen effects enabled red/near-infrared room temperature phosphorescence from aliphatic cyclic imides

Pure organic room temperature phosphorescence (RTP) materials become increasingly important in advanced optoelectronic and bioelectronic applications. Current phosphors based on small aromatic molecules show emission characteristics generally limited to short wavelengths. It remains an enormous challenge to achieve red and near-infrared (NIR) RTP, particularly for those from nonaromatics. Here we demonstrate that succinimide derived cyclic imides can emit RTP in the red (665, 690"‰nm) and NIR (745"‰nm) spectral range with high efficiencies of up to 9.2%. Despite their rather limited molecular conjugations, their unique emission stems from the presence of the imide unit and heavy atoms, effective molecular clustering, and the electron delocalization of halogens. We further demonstrate that the presence of heavy atoms like halogen or chalcogen atoms in these systems is important to facilitate intersystem crossing as well as to extend through-space conjugation and to enable rigidified conformations. This universal strategy paves the way to the design of nonconventional luminophores with long wavelength emission and for emerging applications.
CHEMISTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faraday
Nature.com

Structural basis of ion "“ substrate coupling in the Na-dependent dicarboxylate transporter VcINDY

The Na+-dependent dicarboxylate transporter from Vibrio cholerae (VcINDY) is a prototype for the divalent anion sodium symporter (DASS) family. While the utilization of an electrochemical Na+ gradient to power substrate transport is well established for VcINDY, the structural basis of this coupling between sodium and substrate binding is not currently understood. Here, using a combination of cryo-EM structure determination, succinate binding and site-directed cysteine alkylation assays, we demonstrate that the VcINDY protein couples sodium- and substrate-binding via a previously unseen cooperative mechanism by conformational selection. In the absence of sodium, substrate binding is abolished, with the succinate binding regions exhibiting increased flexibility, including HPinb, TM10b and the substrate clamshell motifs. Upon sodium binding, these regions become structurally ordered and create a proper binding site for the substrate. Taken together, these results provide strong evidence that VcINDY's conformational selection mechanism is a result of the sodium-dependent formation of the substrate binding site.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Salinamide F, new depsipeptide antibiotic and inhibitor of bacterial RNA polymerase from a marine-derived Streptomyces sp.

Several drawing errors occurred when the structure of salinamide F (1) was drawn for publication. Below on the left is the incorrect structure as published, followed on the right by the correct structure. Arrows illustrate where errors were made in atom labelling and the stereochemistry at C-62, 44, and 7 has been properly indicated. As stated in the text, the structure of salinamide F (1) is identical to the structures of salinamides A and B (2, 3) (J. Org. Chem. 1999, 64, 1145"“1150), except for hydrolysis of the epoxide. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mobility enhancement in heavily doped semiconductors via electron cloaking

Doping is central for solid-state devices from transistors to thermoelectric energy converters. The interaction between electrons and dopants plays a pivotal role in carrier transport. Conventional theory suggests that the Coulomb field of the ionized dopants limits the charge mobility at high carrier densities, and that either the atomic details of the dopants are unimportant or the mobility can only be further degraded, while experimental results often show that dopant choice affects mobility. In practice, the selection of dopants is still mostly a trial-and-error process. Here we demonstrate, via first-principles simulation and comparison with experiments, that a large short-range perturbation created by selected dopants can in fact counteract the long-range Coulomb field, leading to electron transport that is nearly immune to the presence of dopants. Such "cloaking" of dopants leads to enhanced mobilities at high carrier concentrations close to the intrinsic electron"“phonon scattering limit. We show that the ionic radius can be used to guide dopant selection in order to achieve such an electron-cloaking effect. Our finding provides guidance to the selection of dopants for solid-state conductors to achieve high mobility for electronic, photonic, and energy conversion applications.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Hierarchical network analysis of co-occurring bioentities in literature

Biomedical databases grow by more than a thousand new publications every day. The large volume of biomedical literature that is being published at an unprecedented rate hinders the discovery of relevant knowledge from keywords of interest to gather new insights and form hypotheses. A text-mining tool, PubTator, helps to automatically annotate bioentities, such as species, chemicals, genes, and diseases, from PubMed abstracts and full-text articles. However, the manual re-organization and analysis of bioentities is a non-trivial and highly time-consuming task. ChexMix was designed to extract the unique identifiers of bioentities from query results. Herein, ChexMix was used to construct a taxonomic tree with allied species among Korean native plants and to extract the medical subject headings unique identifier of the bioentities, which co-occurred with the keywords in the same literature. ChexMix discovered the allied species related to a keyword of interest and experimentally proved its usefulness for multi-species analysis.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Flux#Power Factor#Coupling#Emi Characteristics#Pd Adapter
Nature.com

Visualization of edge-modulated charge-density-wave orders in monolayer transition-metal-dichalcogenide metal

In two-dimensional materials with the many-body quantum states, edges become especially significant for realizing a host of physical phenomena and for potential applications in nanodevices. Here, we report the successful construction of ultra-flat monolayer 1H-phase niobium diselenide (NbSe2) with atomically sharp zigzag edges. Our scanning tunneling microscopy and spectroscopy measurements reveal that such zigzag edges hold intriguing one-dimensional edge states. Moreover, we observe an obvious energy-dependent charge-density-wave (CDW) modulation near the edge, highlighting the significant edge-CDW interference interactions. Our findings provide a comprehensive study of tunable structural and electronic properties at the edges in monolayer NbSe2. More importantly, the edge-CDW interference model can be feasible for other CDW metals, suggesting a promising direction of extending desired edge functionalities.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Modification of the vacuum-steam thawing method of meat by using the initial stage of sublimation dehydration

Vacuum-steam thawing is one of the methods used for defrosting food, realized in the atmosphere of water vapour under the conditions of reduced pressure. The water vapour formed in vacuum with the temperature of 20Â Â°C fills the defrosting chamber and condenses on the surface of the defrosted product. The condensated steam has the role of thermal energy carried enabling product thawing. The study presents a modification of this method, introducing an additional stage of sublimation-dehydration vacuum steam thawing (SRVST). The study was carried out for different variants of initial sublimation degree (in the range from 0 to 15%) of a slice of pork loin (m. longissimus lumborum) assessing the final effect of the process of vacuum-steam thawing. Thawing kinetics was determined with the SRVST method, degree of sample defrosting and level of their rehydration. Based on the results it was demonstrated that the use of 12% sublimation dehydration of a meat sample enables its complete defrosting (reaching the temperature not exceeding the cryoscopic temperature).
GOOGLE
Nature.com

In-plane optical and electrical anisotropy in low-symmetry layered GeS microribbons

Layered group-IV monochalcogenides, including GeS, GeSe, SnS, and SnSe, garner attention because of their anisotropic structures and properties. Here, we report on the growth of GeS microribbons via chemical vapor transport (CVT), which affords each of them with a low-symmetry orthorhombic structure and anisotropic optical and electronic properties. The single-crystalline nature of the GeS microribbon, which has a typical thickness of ~30"‰nm, is confirmed. Polarized Raman spectra reveal angle-dependent intensities that are attributed to the anisotropic layered structure of GeS microribbons. The photoluminescence (PL) spectra reveal a peak at ~1.66"‰eV. The angle-dependent PL and anisotropic absorption spectroscopy results provide evidence for a distinct anisotropic optical transition near the energy band edges; this phenomenon is also predicted by our density functional theory (DFT)-based calculations. Strong in-plane direct-current transport anisotropy is observed under dark and white illumination by using back-gate cross-shaped field effect transistors (CSFETs) fabricated with the GeS microribbon; significant gate-tunable conductivity is also confirmed. The strong anisotropy is further confirmed by the DFT-calculated effective mass ratio. Our findings not only support the application of GeS microribbons in anisotropic photoelectronic transistors but also provide more possibilities for other functional device applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Deep learning acceleration of multiscale superresolution localization photoacoustic imaging

A superresolution imaging approach that localizes very small targets, such as red blood cells or droplets of injected photoacoustic dye, has significantly improved spatial resolution in various biological and medical imaging modalities. However, this superior spatial resolution is achieved by sacrificing temporal resolution because many raw image frames, each containing the localization target, must be superimposed to form a sufficiently sampled high-density superresolution image. Here, we demonstrate a computational strategy based on deep neural networks (DNNs) to reconstruct high-density superresolution images from far fewer raw image frames. The localization strategy can be applied for both 3D label-free localization optical-resolution photoacoustic microscopy (OR-PAM) and 2D labeled localization photoacoustic computed tomography (PACT). For the former, the required number of raw volumetric frames is reduced from tens to fewer than ten. For the latter, the required number of raw 2D frames is reduced by 12 fold. Therefore, our proposed method has simultaneously improved temporal (via the DNN) and spatial (via the localization method) resolutions in both label-free microscopy and labeled tomography. Deep-learning powered localization PA imaging can potentially provide a practical tool in preclinical and clinical studies requiring fast temporal and fine spatial resolutions.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Light-induced activation of boron doping in hydrogenated amorphous silicon for over 25% efficiency silicon solar cells

Recent achievements in amorphous/crystalline silicon heterojunction (SHJ) solar cells and perovskite/SHJ tandem solar cells place hydrogenated amorphous silicon (a-Si:H) at the forefront of photovoltaics. Due to the extremely low effective doping efficiency of trivalent boron in amorphous tetravalent silicon, light harvesting of aforementioned devices is limited by their fill factors (FFs), a direct metric of the charge carrier transport. It is challenging but crucial to develop highly conductive doped a-Si:H with minimal FF losses. Here we report that light soaking can efficiently boost the dark conductance of boron-doped a-Si:H thin films. Light induces diffusion and hopping of weakly bound hydrogen atoms, which activates boron doping. The effect is reversible and the dark conductivity decreases over time when the solar cell is no longer illuminated. By implementing this effect to SHJ solar cells, we achieved a certified total-area power conversion efficiency of 25.18% with a FF of 85.42% on a 244.63"‰cm2 wafer.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Preyssler-type phosphotungstate is a new family of negative-staining reagents for the TEM observation of viruses

Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) is an essential method in virology because it allows for direct visualization of virus morphology at a nanometer scale. Negative staining to coat virions with heavy metal ions must be performed before TEM observations to achieve sufficient contrast. Herein, we report that potassium salts of Preyssler-type phosphotungstates (K(15-n)[P5W30O110Mn+], M"‰="‰Na+, Ca2+, Ce3+, Eu3+, Bi3+, or Y3+) are high-performance negative staining reagents. Additionally, we compare the staining abilities of these salts to those of uranyl acetate and Keggin-type phosphotungstate. The potassium salt of Preyssler-type phosphotungstates has the advantage of not requiring prior neutralization because it is a neutral compound. Moreover, the potassium counter-cation can be protonated by a reaction with H+-resin, allowing easy exchange of protons with other cations by acid"“base reaction. Therefore, the counter-cations can be changed. Encapsulated cations can also be exchanged, and clear TEM images were obtained using Preyssler-type compounds with different encapsulated cations. Preyssler-type phosphotungstates may be superior negative staining reagents for observing virus. Polyoxotungstates (tungsten-oxide molecules with diverse molecular structures and properties) are thus promising tools to develop negative staining reagents for TEM observations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Observation of spin-current striction in a magnet

The interplay among magnetization and deformation of solids has long been an important issue in magnetism, the elucidation of which has made great progress in material physics. Controlling volume and shapes of matter is now indispensable to realizing various actuators for precision machinery and nanotechnology. Here, we show that the volume of a solid can be manipulated by injecting a spin current: a spin current volume effect (SVE). By using a magnet Tb0.3Dy0.7Fe2 exhibiting strong spin-lattice coupling, we demonstrate that the sample volume changes in response to a spin current injected by spin Hall effects. Theoretical calculation reflecting spin-current induced modulation of magnetization fluctuation well reproduces the experimental results. The SVE expands the scope of spintronics into making mechanical drivers.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Significant reduction of carbon stocks and changes of ecosystem service valuation of Indian Sundarban

The Sundarban mangrove or tidal influenced natural ecosystem is extremely productive and providing multiple goods and services to millions of people. In the last few decades, the quality and quantity of mangrove ecosystem are being deteriorated. The main objectives of this current research are (i) to investigate the ecosystem service values (ESVs) using a time series satellite data (1975, 2000 and 2020) and different unit values (ii) to analyze the dynamic pattern of carbon sequestration through InVEST model and (iii) determination of ESVs change hotspots by Getis-Ord Gi* method. Here, mangrove forest has the highest ecosystem service value and highest carbon sinker. The total loss of ESVs was estimated 3310.79 million USD during last 45Â years in Sundarban Biosphere Reserve (SBR) due to high natural and anthropogenic adversities. InVEST model also revealed that the total static carbon storage over the study area was 48.87, 46.65 and 43.33 Tg for the year 1975, 2000 and 2020 respectively. Total 6313944Â mg/6.31Tg loss of carbon has been observed in the case of mangrove forest during the overall study period (1975"“2020). So, illegal human encroachment should be strictly (through law and regulations) restricted within Sundarban mangrove ecosystem for the benefits of people.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Piezo1 activation using Yoda1 inhibits macropinocytosis in A431 human epidermoid carcinoma cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10153-8, published online 15 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Jan Vincent V. Arafiles which was incorrectly given as Jan Vincent Arafiles. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Masashi Maekawa. Present...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct synthesis of highly stretchable ceramic nanofibrous aerogels via 3D reaction electrospinning

Ceramic aerogels are attractive for many applications due to their ultralow density, high porosity, and multifunctionality but are limited by the typical trade-off relationship between mechanical properties and thermal stability when used in extreme environments. In this work, we design and synthesize ceramic nanofibrous aerogels with three-dimensional (3D) interwoven crimped-nanofibre structures that endow the aerogels with superior mechanical performances and high thermal stability. These ceramic aerogels are synthesized by a direct and facile route, 3D reaction electrospinning. They display robust structural stability with structure-derived mechanical ultra-stretchability up to 100% tensile strain and superior restoring capacity up to 40% tensile strain, 95% bending strain and 60% compressive strain, high thermal stability from âˆ’196 to 1400"‰Â°C, repeatable stretchability at working temperatures up to 1300"‰Â°C, and a low thermal conductivity of 0.0228"‰W"‰mâˆ’1 Kâˆ’1 in air. This work would enable the innovative design of high-performance ceramic aerogels for various applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Molecular epidemiology and collaboration of siderophore-based iron acquisition with surface adhesion in hypervirulent Pseudomonas aeruginosa isolates from wound infections

Iron/siderophore uptake may play an important role in the biofilm formation and secretion of extracellular proteins in Pseudomonas aeruginosa isolates. In the present study, the role of siderophores, heme, and iron regulatory genes in the virulence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa isolates collected from wound infection was investigated. Three hundred eighty-four (384) swab samples were collected from wound infection and identified by phenotypic methods. The quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) method was evaluated for the gene expressions study. Multi-locus sequence typing (MLST) was used to screen unique sequence types (ST) and clonal complexes (CC). Fifty-five (55) P. aeruginosa isolates were detected in all swab samples. Also, 38 (69.1%) isolates formed biofilm. The prevalence of virulence factor genes was as follows:Â plcN (67.2%), exoY (70.9%), exoA (60.0%), phzM (58.1%), plcH (50.9%), lasB (36.3%), aprA (69.1%), lasA (34.5%), nanI (74.5%), exoU (70.9%), exoS (60.0%), exoT (63.6%) and algD (65.4%). According to qRT-PCR, genes regulating iron uptake were highly expressed in the toxigenic isolate. The highest expressions levels were observed for hemO, hasR, and pvdA genes in the biofilm-forming isolates. The MLST data confirmed a high prevalence of ST1, ST111, and ST235, with six, five, and 12 clusters, respectively. ST235 and ST1 were the most present among the biofilm-forming and toxigenic strains. Also, the nuoD gene with 54 and guaA with 19 showed the highest and lowest number of unique alleles. We demonstrated that iron/siderophore uptake is sufficient for biofilm formation and an increase in the pathogenesis of P. aeruginosa. These results suggest that the iron/siderophore uptake system may alter the MLST types of P. aeruginosa and predispose to bacterial pathogenesis in wound infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Parity measurement in the strong dispersive regime of circuit quantum acoustodynamics

Mechanical resonators are emerging as an important new platform for quantum science and technologies. A large number of proposals for using them to store, process and transduce quantum information motivates the development of increasingly sophisticated techniques for controlling mechanical motion in the quantum regime. By interfacing mechanical resonators with superconducting circuits, circuit quantum acoustodynamics can make a variety of important tools available for manipulating and measuring motional quantum states. Here we demonstrate the direct measurements of phonon number distribution and parity of non-classical mechanical states. We do this by operating our system in the strong dispersive regime, where a superconducting qubit can be used to spectroscopically resolve the phonon Fock states. These measurements are some of the basic building blocks for constructing acoustic quantum memories and processors. Furthermore, our results open the door for performing even more complex quantum algorithms using mechanical systems, such as quantum error correction and multimode operations.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy