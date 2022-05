(CBS4) – After the state of Colorado announced the Adams 14 School District will likely be dissolved, some educational experts in the area tell CBS4 this was the best choice for the students in the district. The decision was made after the district and a third party company hired to oversee operations failed to meet state standards. “I think this will be a precedent-setting moment for education in the State of Colorado,” said Nicholas Martinez of the Transform Education Now organization. (credit: CBS) Martinez lives in Adams County and has watched as the district, located predominantly in the Commerce City area, has struggled to...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO