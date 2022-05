BEND, OR -- As campaigns head into the home stretch, one local race appears already decided. With only one person running for Deschutes County District Attorney, it seems Steve Gunnels will replace John Hummel as DA. Hummel says it means six months of training and transition before Gunnels takes over, "The last few transitions in the DA’s office, here in Deschutes County, hasve not been smooth. When Mike Dugan went out it was pretty contentious with his challenger, and when I came in it was a little contentious with the person I replaced. So, this is going to be smooth; it’s going to be done right."

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO