ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Source Material: Spring Catchup

By Isaac Biehl
bendsource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendrick Lamar is back! After announcing his upcoming album, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," Lamar has officially graced the world with his first new song as the lead artist since 2018. Titled "The Heart Part Five," Lamar accompanied the single with a crazy music video that features deepfakes of several...

www.bendsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

New Podcast Explores the Story of 360’s ‘Falling And Flying’ Album

In the current era, Australian hip hop is in a great place. Our local artists have huge fanbases, our local music is developing and diversifying, and we’ve got a couple legitimate international stars in the form of Sampa The Great and The Kid Laroi making noise in more than a couple countries around the world.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Marvin Gaye
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

M88 Signs ‘Ramy’ Writer & Producer Amir Sulaiman

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Grammy-nominated poet, screenwriter, producer, and director Amir Sulaiman has signed with M88. Sulaiman most recently served as writer and producer on Season 2 of the hit Hulu series Ramy. On the music front, he earned a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for his collaboration with Dave Chappelle on their album 8:46. Sulaiman has also released music with Robert Glasper; they performed their song “In Tune” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year. Since getting his start on HBO’s groundbreaking series Def Poetry Jam in 2004, Sulaiman has performed across...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Ari Elkins Launches Spotify Live Show ‘Soundtrack Your Day’

Spotify has tapped music curator Ari Elkins as its newest Spotify Live host. Every Monday, starting May 16, Elkins’ show will be an interactive space for fans to join him and his special guests to create a collective playlist, centered around different situations and moods. Dubbed “Soundtrack Your Day,”...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Lux Æterna’ Review: Gaspar Noé Takes Audiences on a Witchy, Twitchy Backstage Tour

Click here to read the full article. Cinema is such a costly medium that directors have little chance to experiment between features. It’s not like music or painting — relatively low-cost art forms whose practitioners can try new techniques in the secret obscurity of their studios until their bold ideas are ready to be shared. Making movies takes a crew, and equipment, and actors; all of that takes money, which in turn obliges directors to do their R&D in public, on projects that critics can and do hold up to unfair scrutiny. A few workarounds exist, including commercials and music videos,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Ambient Music#Music Technology#Music Video#Catchup#Jayhawks
Fast Company

Nick Cave is all he has to give

After the police beating of Rodney King in 1991, Nick Cave found himself walking outside looking for twigs. What he would ultimately do with them, he didn’t know yet. But something about King’s story compelled him to collect and build from this discarded material. Through careful drilling, he wove them together into a large, humanoid sculpture. Only when it was done did he realize that he could wear it.
CHICAGO, IL
NME

Mallrat – ‘Butterfly Blue’ review: sublime pop portraits

Across three EPs since 2016, Mallrat has matured from a sly, precocious Brisbane teenager to one of Australia’s leading alt-pop prospects. If 2019’s ‘Charlie’ showed us who Grace Shaw was, her 2020 single ‘Rockstar’ showed us who Mallrat was becoming: a starry-eyed yet down-to-earth chronicler of modern Australiana moods.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Camilo & Evaluna Montaner to star in ‘Los Montaner’

Camilo and Evaluna Montaner broke the internet with the announcement of their pregnancy. Now, you’ll see firsthand how they delivered the news to those that matter most to them and how their family celebrated and was impacted by the moment. RELATED: Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Sam Gendel Made A Whole Album With His Girlfriend’s 11-Year-Old Sister

Sam Gendel, the eclectically minded Los Angeles jazz saxophonist and producer, just announced a sprawling new album called SUPERSTORE, but that’s not stopping him from releasing an entirely different album today. The latter project is called LIVE A LITTLE, and Gendel created it mostly in one sitting with Antonia Cytrynowicz, the 11-year-old sister of Gendel’s significant other and creative partner Marcella. If that makes the album a lark, it’s a rewarding lark.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

The Stroppies have weirder ways to go

The Stroppies have an excellent new album out – and fans may have the Modfather to thank for it. The band’s guitarist and vocalist Angus Lord jumps on Zoom with NME from the UK, where the band have just wrapped up their first tour since 2019, supporting Paul Weller alongside a pair of their own headline dates – a return to the stage Lord pronounces “surreal”.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Cave In – “Reckoning”

In a few weeks, Cave In are releasing a new album, Heavy Pendulum. They’ve already shared a handful of tracks from it — “New Reality,” “Blinded In A Blaze,” and “Blood Spiller” — and today they’re back with one more. “Reckoning” is the first track to be solely written by the band’s guitarist Adam McGrath. “‘Reckoning’ started as a demo I sent to the band for consideration while mapping out the track list for Heavy Pendulum,” McGrath explained, continuing:
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Let It Be Blue

Cut-cut-cut-cut through like the Pana-Pana-Panama Canal-Canal-Canal. One run through those 20 staccato syllables could set them pinging around in your skull for hours, but in the chorus of “Panama Canal,” a single from !!!’s ninth album, Let It Be Blue, Meah Pace repeats them three more times for good measure. Most of the music clears away so that the words stand out in stark relief, rendered even more lethally memorable by a surge of lobster-claw clicks halfway through. This chorus pushes the needle between earworm and malware as far as it’s been in bass music since “Like a G6,” and the M.I.A.-like ululation that follows has the ring of an exultant taunt, as befits someone springing a trunk-rattling new “Lovefool” on an unready world.
BEAUTY & FASHION
classicfm.com

Pianist creates genius dubstep remix of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata, in front of live audience

Ludwig van Beethoven: the EDM edition. The young pianist and YouTube sensation Lionel Yu is known for his EDM, or Electronic Dance Music, remixes of Beethoven’s music. And in March 2022, he broke new ground at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center when he performed a dubstep remix of Beethoven’s 1801 piano masterpiece, the ‘Moonlight’ Sonata, to a live concert audience.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy