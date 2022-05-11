Get Weird With It

Acclaimed author Neil Gaiman headlines an all-star cast of creators taking part in a possible The Amazing Spider-Man project from Marvel Comics. The publisher released a piece of teaser artwork telling fans to "Prepare for Something Amazing!" Additional details include the full announcement coming on Friday, May 13, the list of writers and artists contributing, and a release window of August. Joining Gaiman are writer/director/producer Armando Iannucci, former X-Men writer Jonathan Hickman, former Spider-Man and current Fantastic Four writer Dan Slott, artist Ho Che Anderson, writer Kurt Busiek, writer Anthony Falcone, former Runaways writer Rainbow Rowell, and artists Jim Cheung, Olivier Coipel, Michael Cho, and Terry Dodson.
