The Savannah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. helped Senior Citizens, Inc. kick off its annual fan drive with a donation of fans. Savannah Alumnae have been providing outstanding service to the Savannah community for 80 years, following not only the mission of the sorority, but also following the vision of its trailblazing Founders. The chapter has more than 275 active members–women who serve with distinction throughout Savannah and the Coastal Empire as leaders in the fields of education, politics, healthcare, engineering, entrepreneurship, communications, the arts, community activism/ outreach, and more!

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO