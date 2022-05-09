ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXXII: Raiders Draft, Conspiracy to Remove Goodell?

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpGeS_0fakS1m000

Today we talk about how much the City of Las Vegas shined during the NFL Draft, we take a look at every Raiders' pick, and a conspiracy to remove Roger Goodell?

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases globally. With this article, their insatiable thirst for Silver and Black and NFL information gets watered each week.

We take a deep dive into the Raider Nation pool in this week's episode. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

Each week we go around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with our colleague and friend, Matt Hladik from The Spun. We have been doing this podcast for over 10 years.

This week's topics include:

· How did the City of Las Vegas shine during the NFL Draft?

· Inside the Las Vegas Raiders 22 NFL Draft.

· Ndamukong Suh is a great player, what is his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL?

· The comments of Tennessee Titan QB Ryan Tannehill and what that means for Malik Willis?

· Did Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and Dan Snyder of the Washington Commanders try to conspire with a well-known NFL advertiser to get Roger Goodell fired as the commissioner?

· Wide receiver Davante Adams being a Raider and its impact on the Silver and Black?

· OL Dylan Parham from Memphis, how good can he be?

· RB Zamir White from Georgia, what can Raider Nation expect?

· What can Neil Farrell, and Matthew Butler do for the Raiders on the defensive line?

· Can OL Thayer Mumford become the dominant offensive lineman that many thought he would be when he entered Ohio State?

The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Raiders Cut Quarterback Following Thursday's Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback room became a bit crowded on Thursday morning. One of the team's quarterbacks is getting the boot, as a result. The Raiders acquired former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham in a trade with the New England Patriots on Thursday morning. He joins a position group that already features Derek Carr, Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NFL Trade: Raiders acquire an old Josh McDaniels favorite from Patriots

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders struck an early morning trade to send an old Josh McDaniels favorite out west. Hearing that a trade has been made this NFL offseason feels more normal than it seemingly ever has in the past. The entire start of the new league year was defined by moving pieces, and monolithic pieces at that.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Under Most Pressure' of NFL QBs, Says Dan Orlovsky

To the credit of Dan Orlovsky, he's learned "The Game.''. No, not football; the former NFL quarterback knows that "game'' just fine. This is a newer wrinkle, and the way for him to accelerate his post-playing career as an ESPN analyst. Cowboys. Cowboys. And more Cowboys!. There is no such...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers GM search: Former Bills executive Doug Whaley part of Pittsburgh's second round of interviews

The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun the second round of interviews to find Kevin Colbert's successor as general manager. The Steelers recently conducted their second interview with Ryan Cowden, the Titans vice president of player personnel. Pittsburgh also completed a second interview with Doug Whaley, who served as the Bills' assistant GM and director of player personnel from 2010-17. Pittsburgh is also expected to conduct another interview with Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Five-Time NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs With New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have added a standout wide receiver to the roster. On Friday, Jarvis Landry announced that he signed with the Saints after visiting with the team before the 2022 NFL Draft. Landry is familiar with the area as he played high school football in Louisiana and college football at LSU.
NFL
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have continued to improve season after season, but have not achieved their goal of reaching the Super Bowl as of yet. The Bills showed that they are not playing around after signing free agent defensive end Von Miller in the off-season. To reach new heights this season, Buffalo have garnered plenty of players in the National Football League (NFL) Draft last month. Here is a recap of the Bills draft selections.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
