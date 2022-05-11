ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Wang Leads Illini in Final Round of NCAA Tallahassee Regional

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Illinois women's golf team wrapped up action at the 2022 NCAA Tallahassee Regional on Wednesday (May 11), finishing in ninth place with a 46-over par tournament total of 910. The Illini posted a 16-over par 304 in its final day of competition at the par 72, 6,292-yard...

Illini Fall in Quarterfinals of Big Ten Tournament to Buckeyes

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Fighting Illini softball team fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Big Ten Softball Tournament. Illinois (34-20) was led at the plate by graduate student Bella Loya, who knocked in the lone Illini RBI on a fielder's choice in the seventh innings, while senior Kailee Powell knocked two hits on the afternoon. Senior Avrey Steiner, junior Kelly Ryono, and sophomore Megan Ward also knocked hits for the Illini. Freshman RHP Lauren Wiles started the game for the Illini, taking the loss and falling to 8-6 on the season after giving up four runs (all unearned) and striking out four batters, while senior Sydney Sickels tossed 4.1 innings in relief, striking out five batters and giving up just one run.
COLUMBUS, OH
Illini Travel to Minneapolis for Big Ten Outdoor Championships

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Illinois men's and women's track and field teams are set to compete at the 2022 Big Ten Outdoor Championships, hosted by Minnesota at the University of Minnesota Track and Field Stadium on Friday through Sunday (May 13-15). Along with the Fighting Illini, the entirety of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Illinois Hosts Nebraska in Final Home Series

Illinois (26-19, 12-6) vs. Nebraska (19-27, 7-11) Television ESPNU (Friday) ESPN2 (Sunday) Live Video B1G+ (Saturday) CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Illinois baseball team hosts Nebraska this weekend for the final home series of the season beginning Friday evening. Illinois (26-19, 12-6) is currently in fifth place in the Big Ten and is coming off a series sweep of Miami (OH) last weekend. Nebraska is 19-27 (7-11 B1G) and won one of three at Minnesota last weekend.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Ellen Greaves: Taking Advantage of a University of Illinois Education

Dr. Ellen Greaves was born a bit too early to have had the opportunity to perform as a varsity athlete for the University of Illinois. However, that doesn't lessen the impact that she's been able to make in behalf of women's athletics and education in general during the 50-year period since her graduation from UIUC in 1972.
HINSDALE, IL

