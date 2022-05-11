Wang Leads Illini in Final Round of NCAA Tallahassee Regional

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Fighting Illini softball team fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Big Ten Softball Tournament. Illinois (34-20) was led at the plate by graduate student Bella Loya, who knocked in the lone Illini RBI on a fielder's choice in the seventh innings, while senior Kailee Powell knocked two hits on the afternoon. Senior Avrey Steiner, junior Kelly Ryono, and sophomore Megan Ward also knocked hits for the Illini. Freshman RHP Lauren Wiles started the game for the Illini, taking the loss and falling to 8-6 on the season after giving up four runs (all unearned) and striking out four batters, while senior Sydney Sickels tossed 4.1 innings in relief, striking out five batters and giving up just one run.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO