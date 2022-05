It what seems to be a surprise to pretty much everyone, Wake Forest has decided to fire Women’s Basketball coach Jen Hoover after a 15-16 season in 2021-22. Hoover finishes her coaching career at Wake Forest as the all-time win's leader with a record of 143-171 overall and 62-124 in the ACC. Though the Deacs went 15-16 this season and finished 11th in the ACC, they are just 1 year removed from their second every NCAA Tournament berth in program history. It should also be noted that they lost 30 points per game from last year’s team when Ivana Raca (All ACC 1st Team) departed to play professionally, and Gina Conti (All-ACC 2nd Team) transferred to UCLA. Replacing that amount of production in one year is not easy.

