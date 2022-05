The rise in COVID-19 cases in Maryland has led to at least one college to once again require students and staff members to mask up. Effective Wednesday, the Community College of Baltimore County has reinstated its face mask mandate at all three of its campuses, which will affect about 15,000 students and staff members. It comes during the last week of classes and just one week before the start of final exams.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO